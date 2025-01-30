Totino's New Pizza Ramen Is Already Getting Some Mixed Reactions

Totino's, known for its pizza, pizza rolls and non-pizza pizza rolls, has branched into the world of ramen noodles to varying degrees of fanfare. The new Totino's Ramen, which isn't in stores quite yet, was recently sent to various food influencers for them to try out. Although there will be multiple flavors, it was the Tostito's Cheese Pizza Ramen Noodles they were given to taste-test.

Among these influencers and fans of both ramen and pizza rolls, varying opinions were launched onto the internet regarding both the product's taste and its general existence. Similar to the recently announced Totino's Pizza Roll-flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch, many are questioning why this new venture is happening in the first place as it seems like a bizarre choice for a pizza roll company to make. However, TikTok influencer @snachwithzach shared a video of him trying Totino's cheese pizza ramen for the first time, giving some additional information on the product and a fairly positive review. "It's really better than I was expecting, that's the big thing," Zach explained, "It's like ramen tomato soup."