Totino's New Pizza Ramen Is Already Getting Some Mixed Reactions
Totino's, known for its pizza, pizza rolls and non-pizza pizza rolls, has branched into the world of ramen noodles to varying degrees of fanfare. The new Totino's Ramen, which isn't in stores quite yet, was recently sent to various food influencers for them to try out. Although there will be multiple flavors, it was the Tostito's Cheese Pizza Ramen Noodles they were given to taste-test.
Among these influencers and fans of both ramen and pizza rolls, varying opinions were launched onto the internet regarding both the product's taste and its general existence. Similar to the recently announced Totino's Pizza Roll-flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch, many are questioning why this new venture is happening in the first place as it seems like a bizarre choice for a pizza roll company to make. However, TikTok influencer @snachwithzach shared a video of him trying Totino's cheese pizza ramen for the first time, giving some additional information on the product and a fairly positive review. "It's really better than I was expecting, that's the big thing," Zach explained, "It's like ramen tomato soup."
@snachwithzach
This is CHEESE PIZZA-FLAVORED RAMEN from Totino's. Never heard of it? Neither had I until yesterday when it showed up on my doorstep out of nowhere courtesy @General Mills, which is why today, we're trying it together. As of now, the only things we know are that the Totino's Cheese Pizza Ramen is heading to Walmarts specifically—when specifically... they're working on getting back to us. ;) Would you try this wild ramen flavor? #foodtok#snacks#ramen#soup#totinos#noodles#groceries#walmartfinds#foodtiktok#pizza#fyp
What we know about Totino's Ramen Noodles
The Cheese Pizza Ramen will apparently be joined by a buffalo chicken pizza flavor when the product hits stores in the future. According to Zach, the specific store chain that the General Mills product will be released in is none other than Walmart, though the release date of Totino's new endeavor is still unknown to the public at this time. The unique item comes months after news that General Mills was surveying consumers on Old El Paso and Totino's ramen flavors, which hit the internet in August 2024, with the latter apparently beating out the former to get a spot on store shelves.
Totino's ramen is yet another aspect of Totino's big start to 2025. Beyond the aforementioned collaboration with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, the brand will also be making its Super Bowl commercial debut in February after years of being a fan-favorite snack for the big game.