The 14 Best Airports In The US For Coffee Lovers
While traveling and vacation are seen as times to relax and unwind, airport experiences may not always feel that way. Going through security, running to your gate, and ensuring all your luggage made it with you can be a hassle, leaving you drained by the time you get to your seat on the plane. This is where airport coffee spots come in.
While many airports offer your traditional coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin', some have coffee shops so alluring that they could actually be final destinations for coffee lovers. These cafes give you that boost of energy you need, providing you with a caffeine kick and a place to recharge. Across the U.S., these airports give traveling coffee lovers a taste of the cities they're in — from local spots that value sustainability to shops that are upping their flavor game — while redefining what "airport coffee" really means.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Although the city may be known for its music, Nashville International Airport offers more to tourists than just a good tune. BNA supports many local shops, and travelers are more than welcome to explore this lineup of cafes that brings authentic Nashville flavor into the airport.
8th and Roast, a local favorite, offers customers high-quality coffee with a commitment to responsible sourcing. Barista Parlor is another local shop that focuses on ethical sourcing. Bongo Java, Nashville's oldest coffeehouse, serves 100% organic and fair-trade coffee. These spots feature a mix of classic drinks, creative concoctions, and baked goods, offering travelers an authentic taste of Nashville's caffeine scene. Another local coffee shop option at the international airport is Kijiji Coffee House. Opened in 1997, Kijiji is the first African American coffee shop in Nashville. The establishment's beans are roasted in small batches, guaranteeing a better roast development and freshness.
What makes Nashville's airport a top choice for coffee lovers is its commitment to showcasing local businesses rather than relying on the convenience of national chains. The result is an experience that feels uniquely Nashville. Whether you're grabbing a quick cup of drip coffee before boarding or trying a flavorful iced latte, BNA offers a coffee scene that's as memorable as the Music City itself.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is a dream destination for coffee lovers, which is no surprise given the city's reputation as one of the coffee capitals of the U.S. SEA brings together an impressive mix of coffee shops, making it easy to find a high-quality cup.
The number of third-wave cafes throughout the city reflects Seattle's deeply rooted coffee culture. Lucky for travelers, you don't even have to leave the airport to get a taste of these top-notch brews. Options like Floret, Caffé D'arte, and Caffe Ladro all offer a blend of high-quality coffee and local flavors to travelers passing through SEA. Neighborhood Bubble Tea and Coffee is another local option with creative drinks that blend coffee with traditional Asian flavors. For another unique Seattle drink experience, Dilettante Mocha Café focuses on chocolate-based drinks that pair well with desserts.
The coffee selection at Seattle's airport reflects the city's culture: innovative, diverse, and rooted in quality. Whether you prefer a classic drip coffee or a fun specialty drink, this airport ensures you're able to get your coffee fix without being bored.
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport blends convenience with quality, offering coffee lovers a lineup featuring a blend of local roasters and chains. Cartel Roasting Co. is the highlight here, bringing a classic Phoenix third-wave coffee spot directly into the airport. Known for its community-focused approach and carefully sourced beans, Cartel delivers excellent coffee according to many satisfied customers on TripAdvisor. Other specialty coffee spots include Olive and Ivy and The Refuge. Sip Coffee and Beer offers a mixed menu, from small-batch local craft roasts to beer, cocktails, snacks, and more.
For travelers looking for a familiar, low-cost cup of coffee, Phoenix's airport also offers convenient options like Panera Bread. This familiar favorite could be especially appealing for travelers with a Panera Sip Club membership, which offers guests "unlimited" drinks for a set price per month. While it does not include espresso or cold brew, Sip Club members can get hot and iced coffee as part of the offer. Alongside Panera Bread, PHX also hosts other chains like Dunkin', Peet's Coffee, La Madeleine, and Starbucks. This balance between local spots and national chains is what makes Phoenix's airport a top choice for coffee lovers on the go.
Portland International Airport (PDX)
Portland is seen as a leader when it comes to sustainable cities, and its airport is no different. With local coffee shop locations that prioritize sustainability, PDX offers travelers a sense of Portland's commitment to the environment and its lively coffee scene.
A big name in the local (and national) third-wave coffee scene, Stumptown is a classic Portland cafe. Offering customers an expertly roasted variety of espresso, drip, and cold brew options, the multiple Stumptown locations in PDX allow travelers to indulge in Portland's coffee culture. Other local options throughout the airport include Good Coffee and Portland Coffee Roasters. These locations, alongside Stumptown, prioritize sustainable sourcing and roasting practices. Alongside these hometown favorites, PDX also has some chain spots like Starbucks and Peet's Coffee.
On top of a variety of coffee spots, Portland's airport prioritizes local shops and restaurants. Even the building's structural makeup is intrinsic, using wood from forests within a 300-mile radius of the airport to make the ceiling. This combination makes Portland International Airport the perfect place to cozily enjoy a cup of coffee and relish the city's flavors and ambiance before you've even left the terminal.
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
Los Angeles International Airport has a coffee selection comparable to the size of the airport itself. With a mix of chains and local spots — each with its own vibe and aesthetic — LAX offers travelers plenty of ways to elevate their pre or post-travel caffeine routine.
Klatch Coffee, a California original, brings award-winning roasts and meticulous brewing to travelers, making it a great choice for those who are serious about their cup of joe. Lamill Coffee, another LA-based brand, offers a selection of brews, espresso drinks, and tea. This is a great spot if you are looking for coffee and espresso with fruity notes, which are Lamill's specialty. If you're looking to get the full LA coffee experience, other local options throughout the airport include Alfred, Urth Caffé, and the California-based chain The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.
Although LAX does offer national chain options like Dunkin', Starbucks, and Peet's Coffee, it may be worth it to try one of the California-based spots while you're actually in the Golden State. With a mix of chains and local cafes, the options here cater to a wide range of tastes, reflecting LA's ahead-of-the-curve stance on food and drinks trends.
San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
San Francisco International Airport offers travelers a variety of coffee spots, focusing on local options over chains. Coffee lovers will find a range of curated cafes that reflect the area's diversity.
Equator Coffees and Ritual Coffee are both Bay Area-based businesses that prioritize sustainability. Give either of them a visit if you want to support local businesses while indulging in an ethically sourced cup of joe. Other community spots throughout the airport include Dolores Park Cafe and Black Point Cafe. For those looking for lighter, more health-conscious options, Sidewalk Juice offers a mix of fresh fruit juices and smoothies, alongside classic coffee options.
With so many great local brands to choose from, it's totally okay to feel overwhelmed. Especially if you aren't familiar with how to order coffee as a total beginner. If you need a pick-me-up after a long day of traveling, don't let intimidation stop you from trying the flavorful caffeine options that SFO has to offer!
Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
Chicago O'Hare International Airport offers one of the most extensive coffee selections in the country, making it a reliable stop for traveling coffee fanatics. In fact, O'Hare is even the U.S. airport with the most Starbucks locations. Although there are plenty of Starbucks to stop at, this travel hub is still one of the busiest airports in the country, so don't be surprised if you encounter a long line. To make things go a little smoother (on your end and the barista's), don't order your airport Starbucks the wrong way and ensure you have enough time to wait for your coffee before you have to get on your flight.
Beyond the chain options offered throughout the airport, O'Hare also gives travelers a taste of community flavor. Metropolis Coffee Company, a Chicago original, brings locally roasted espresso and coffee to the airport, even giving travelers the option to take home their own bag of freshly roasted beans. The Berghoff Cafe brings another local favorite to the scene, introducing travelers to the historic ambiance the restaurant offers at its downtown location. Alongside the coffee options, the Berghoff Cafe also has a bar and plenty of meals and snacks.
The coffee scene at O'Hare offers a mix of choices, ensuring something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a carefully crafted brew, a quick, classic drink, or a place to get food to pair with your beverage, you can find your preferred caffeine fix at O'Hare.
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is one of the biggest airports in the U.S. (both in size and busyness), and its coffee offerings reflect that. With a mix of chain options and local spots, DFW has something for travelers of all coffee-drinking needs.
Ampersand, a local favorite, brings travelers a blend of classic coffees and flavorful twists. With an emphasis on community, there's no better place to truly get a feel for Fort Worth from inside the airport. Another Texas-based option is La Crème Coffee & Tea. This small batch, specialty coffee roaster also offers award-winning teas, making it a great option for your next caffeine fix at DFW.
Alongside these local shops, DFW currently has 10 Starbucks locations, three Dunkin' locations, and four 7-Eleven locations. Throughout the airport, you can also find Caribou Coffee, La Madeleine, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Lavazza Coffee. Although the airport may not have the most local coffee options, the sheer abundance of coffee spots ensures that your next cup of joe is always within reach. This makes it the ideal airport for someone who simply prefers the caffeine over complex signature roasts.
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport offers an experience that appeals to both coffee lovers and history buffs alike. Embracing the rich culture and history of New Orleans, MSY brings travelers' taste buds to the heart of the French Quarter without leaving the airport.
Arguably the most iconic of MSY's lineup is Café du Monde, a New Orleans institution famous for its chicory coffee and powdered sugar-covered beignets. According to the cafe's website, the flavor combination of coffee and chicory was "developed by the French during their civil war." Since opening in the city in 1862, the cafe has been serving its now-renowned chicory coffee. The specialty is traditionally served au lait, half and half mixed with hot milk.
Another local spot worth trying is PJ's Coffee, which offers a mix of flavorful hot and iced beverages (including chicory coffee), as well as energy drinks. Cure, a NOLA James Beard Award-winning bar, serves an Improved Espresso Martini and a dirty chai martini for those travelers who want to get into the vacation mindset a little early.
The airport in New Orleans is a great spot if you are looking to get your caffeine fix while also immersing yourself in the local culture. Instead of solely relying on large chains, MSY brings some of the city's most beloved cafes directly to travelers. For visitors and locals alike, MSY offers a flavorful sendoff that captures the spirit of New Orleans.
Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport delivers a balanced coffee experience with a mix of local shops and recognizable brands. Caribou Coffee, a Minnesota-born chain, is a staple found throughout the airport. It offers travelers a place to try flavorful new drinks or go with reliable favorites.
If you enjoy turning your cup of coffee into an experience, look no further than Roasting Plant. Arguably the most immersive cafe MSP has to offer, Roasting Plant is a unique, tech-driven spot that lets customers choose the beans or blend they'd like, which are then roasted and brewed in real time. This allows customers to enjoy a specialized, just-brewed cup of coffee. While it may not be the most practical choice if you are running to your gate, Roasting Coffee Plant is a great choice when you need a way to pass the time and enjoy a special drink.
Other options at MSP include Peoples Organic and Joe & The Juice. Both locations prioritize sustainability and offer classic coffee beverages, as well as a mix of other drinks and food options. MSP stands out for its variety and innovation. Whether you're looking for a classic latte, an eco-friendly option, or a cutting-edge brewing experience, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport has something to offer.
Denver International Airport (DEN)
Denver International Airport boasts a strong lineup of local coffee spots. Travelers can explore a range of options, with each boasting its own unique flavors and stories.
Dazbog Coffee is Colorado's largest independent specialty coffee roaster. Its menu offers guests a mix of hot and iced espresso and coffee drinks, as well as teas and energy drinks, making it a great choice if you aren't quite sure which route to take for your refueling beverage. Other specialty local options include Novo Coffee, Aviano Coffee, and Kabod Coffee. For those who prefer tea or lighter beverages, award-winning Teatulia Tea & Coffee Bar features an expansive artisan menu.
What makes DEN (or DIA, as locals might say) a great airport destination for coffee lovers is its emphasis on local businesses. Rather than relying heavily on national chains that you can find anywhere, the airport showcases the quality of Denver's coffee scene. It's an ideal stop for travelers who want to experience something unique before takeoff.
San Diego International Airport (SAN)
San Diego International Airport gives travelers a refreshing respite from relying on big-name chains, prioritizing local coffee spots. There are still chain options like Peet's Coffee and Illy serving spots, but with only one current Starbucks location, SAN encourages travelers to explore smaller, independent options.
Pannikin Coffee & Tea has been serving curated coffee and tea to the San Diego community since the 1960s. Lofty Coffee is another local spot that gives travelers a taste of the San Diego coffee scene. Both of these brands locally roast their beans, appealing to travelers who crave a fresh cup of coffee that embodies the city's energy. The local vibe of both locations will have travelers feeling relaxed before they even set foot onto the beach.
SAN stands out because it doesn't rely on the usual suspects. Instead, it highlights regional businesses that reflect San Diego's laid-back, community-driven culture. For coffee lovers looking to try something new, it's a welcome change from the typical airport experience.
Tampa International Airport (TPA)
If you are a fan of trying local favorites, Tampa International Airport is a great spot for your next layover. Its coffee options lean heavily on Floridian flavor, incorporating many regional spots throughout the airport.
Bay Coffee & Tea Company is an organic, Florida-based shop that's centered on producing sustainable, fair-trade coffee. Buddy Brew Coffee is another sustainability-focused, local option that offers travelers creative, seasonal twists on classic beverages, like blueberry lemon or carrot cake lattes. Café con Leche offers Cuban-inspired coffee and snacks for those travelers who like their cup of joe with an international flair.
The focus on local options at TPA encourages guests to slow down and take a minute to enjoy their travels. If your final destination is Tampa, you can accompany your coffee from any of these spots with the best bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich (according to Alton Brown).
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport boasts a lineup of beloved local cafes. Jo's Coffee is a popular local cafe chain that serves a solid coffee menu. If you stop by, consider trying Jo's famous Iced Turbo, a mix of coffee, espresso, hazelnut, chocolate, and cream. Ruta Maya and Cuvée Coffee are other Austin-based brands you can find at the airport, which are both committed to quality and sustainability. Each spot offers flavorful drinks made from carefully sourced and roasted beans. Caffé Medici is another Austin shop that is great for those travelers who value traditional coffee drinks without all the extras. The focus on local businesses ensures that travelers get an authentic taste of the city, even if they're just passing through.
Although many travelers may be wary, there are some benefits to indulging in a cup of coffee at night. So even if your flight into or out of AUS happens in the evening, you can still enjoy the many flavorful coffee spots that the airport has to offer.
Methodology
To determine which U.S. airports are best for coffee lovers, we reviewed a few different attributes these busy travel hubs have to offer. We took into account the number of local coffee shops at the airports, the quality of their coffee, and the overall convenience of grabbing a cup of joe. The resulting lineup is a list of airports that don't require travelers to settle for a bad cup of coffee simply because they are on the go.