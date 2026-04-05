The 14 Best Airports In The US For Coffee Lovers

While traveling and vacation are seen as times to relax and unwind, airport experiences may not always feel that way. Going through security, running to your gate, and ensuring all your luggage made it with you can be a hassle, leaving you drained by the time you get to your seat on the plane. This is where airport coffee spots come in.

While many airports offer your traditional coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin', some have coffee shops so alluring that they could actually be final destinations for coffee lovers. These cafes give you that boost of energy you need, providing you with a caffeine kick and a place to recharge. Across the U.S., these airports give traveling coffee lovers a taste of the cities they're in — from local spots that value sustainability to shops that are upping their flavor game — while redefining what "airport coffee" really means.