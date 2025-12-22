Here's Where Alton Brown Was Served The 'Best Ever' Bacon, Egg, And Cheese Sandwich
It's no secret that bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches are a highly personal breakfast staple. However, if anyone can be trusted as an authority on this morning classic, it's Alton Brown. Luckily for BEC lovers across America, the egg-obsessed celebrity chef has shared his favorite bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich with the world, and it's found in one of the most-visited U.S. states.
On a trip to Tampa, Florida, Brown and his wife, Elizabeth Ingram, stopped at local sandwich spot SuperNatural Food & Wine, where the "Good Eats" host enjoyed one of the shop's signature bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches. After polishing off his morning meal, Brown took to Instagram to proclaim that it was "the best breakfast sandwich EVER." This would be high praise from anyone, but it's particularly powerful coming from the celebrity chef (especially considering that eggs are the one food Brown will cook again and again).
If Brown's endorsement isn't enough to get you planning a trip to Tampa, the description of the breakfast sandwich in question should do the trick. The bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich at SuperNatural Food & Wine features a homemade soft-cooked omelet, extra-thick bacon, and melty extra-sharp cheddar cheese, all loaded on a fresh and toasty focaccia bun and topped with house Thousand Island sauce. What's more, it's a great budget-friendly breakfast – at the time of writing, the mouthwatering sammy is served all day for just $9 a pop.
The impact of Alton Brown's breakfast sandwich endorsement
The world's best bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich (or, at least, a contender for the best breakfast sandwich in the U.S.) is already noteworthy, but it turns out this story has a sweet twist. SuperNatural Food & Wine was less than a year old when Brown stopped in, and the restaurant was struggling to find its footing; chef and founder Wesley Roderick has said that the business was on the brink of closing. Roderick credits the surge of popularity following Brown's endorsement with saving his restaurant, and he has even celebrated the anniversary of Brown's visit with BOGO free bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches.
These days, SuperNatural Food & Wine is a well-established Tampa institution. The casual spot has been recognized as one of Tampa Bay's 50 best restaurants by the Tampa Bay Times and even earned a mention in the Michelin Guide (the prestigious publication praised the Greek feta and olive breakfast sandwich and locally legendary cinnamon sugar sourdough donuts). Whether you're an Alton Brown fan or simply seeking out a great breakfast, the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich at SuperNatural Food & Wine is a must-try dish on any Florida trip.