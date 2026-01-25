The US Airport With The Most Starbucks Locations Isn't On The West Coast

One thing that often shocks travelers looking to grab a coffee from a Starbucks inside an airport like O'Hare is how different some of the details of the shops are compared to standalone locations. The most notable example of this is the prices. As is the case at many airport restaurants and cafes, food is much more expensive in these Starbucks locations due to higher rent prices, which are highly dependent on a vendor's Minimum Annual Guarantee (MAG). A restaurant's MAG is a base amount of its yearly profits that it is obligated to pay to the airport for allowing the vendor to do business within it. For a chain as in-demand as Starbucks — and with prices that many know by heart — these fees' impact on the menu is often very noticeable. Furthermore, because airport Starbucks locations are operated by HMSHost — a company that licenses chain restaurants specifically for use in transportation hubs — some policies, promotions, and limited-time items may differ from those owned and operated by Starbucks itself.

Beyond that, some say that airport Starbucks locations, like the several you can find at O'Hare Airport, even differ from one another quite drastically depending on where in the airport they are located. Some workers say that the Starbucks shops that are located after the airport's security checkpoint are much busier than those before it due to the fact that many flyers arrive at their gates earlier to get food or drinks. With this in mind, these post-security locations are also much more susceptible to delay-related chaos that airports are known for.