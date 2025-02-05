Why Is Food So Much More Expensive In Airports?

We at the Takeout are not against putting down our hard-earned money for truly fine dining. When you're receiving excellent service, eating exquisite meals made with seasonal ingredients, and ensconced in an atmospheric setting, it feels okay to fork over the cash for an elegant evening out on the town. Where we draw the line, however, is shelling out $20 for a flat beer at a sad, fluorescent-lit bar near Terminal A. Unfortunately, it seems like just about everything is expensive at the airport, and even the best airport food is among the most inflated in price.

We know that when we eat at the airport, we're not paying for an amazing experience or quality ingredients most of the time. But why the Michelin-esque price tags? It comes down to a combination of higher rents, logistical hurdles, and a captive audience (us, unfortunately). While it can often seem like the sky-high price for a bottle of water is determined by some evil corporate middleman, with no one regulating anything, airports do actually have price policies and controls.

It's simply expensive to own and operate a business inside the weird twilight zone that is an airport. Rent is always a mitigating factor for restaurants, and just like anywhere else, the better the location, the higher the rent. Because airports are such a prime location with limited competition, they can and will charge a premium rent to operate in these high-traffic areas.