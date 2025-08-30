These Panera Bread Drinks Aren't Included In Your Sip Club Membership

Fans of Panera Bread's fast casual concept — who love it for its fresh soups, salads, sandwiches, and of course, its breads and sweet baked treats — have helped the chain become one of the largest in the U.S. And its Unlimited Sip Club has given customers yet another reason to be loyal to the chain, offering unlimited beverages for a flat, recurring fee. But there is a catch — not every drink at Panera is included.

Sip Club members pay $14.99 a month or $119.99 a year, as of 2025, for unlimited drip hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, fountain sodas, and bubbler drinks, including iced teas and lemonades, in any size (but not the controversial high-caffeine Panera Charged Lemonades, which were taken off the menu in 2024). Beverages that aren't included are espresso and cappuccino drinks, cold brew, smoothies, frozen blended drinks, hot chocolate, and bottled beverages. Sip Club members also can't customize their unlimited drinks with espresso shots or flavored syrups, but milks and sweeteners are allowed. "Unlimited" means one drink every two hours during normal shop hours, including free refills of the same beverage — and membership benefits can't be shared with anyone else.

Other Sip Club perks include no delivery fee for online orders of at least $8 to $10; special offers like free or discounted menu items on occasional Sip Club Saturdays; and an extra birthday week reward to use within seven days of your birthday. Membership is automatically renewed every month or year, unless it's canceled.