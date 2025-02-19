Here's How Long Panera Bread Serves Breakfast

While Panera's breakfast menu might not be available for 12 hours straight like Whataburger's, the contents of that menu are nothing to scoff at. In fact, while the fast-casual chain is best known for its lunchtime foods like soups, salads, and sandwiches, its breakfast menu focuses on the latter of the three, delivering delicious breakfast sandwiches that present an interesting take on the typical Panera Bread formula.

Of these sandwiches, the Steak and Wake — which features steak, scrambled eggs, and cheese on an artisan ciabatta — and the self-explanatory Garden Avocado & Egg White Sandwich are notable standouts. Both of these sandwiches (and several others on Panera's breakfast menu) showcase the chain's ability to amplify their typical menu items with the use of eggs, something that has become a staple of fast food breakfast sandwiches and is likely to continue for years to come.

What sets Panera Bread's breakfast apart from other fast food chains, however, is their high-quality bread, which allows the chain to provide more uniquely tasty dishes than their competitors. Items like the Spinach & Bacon Soufflé and the Steel Cut Oatmeal with Strawberries & Pecans give Panera Bread a massive edge as they are truly novel within the fast food breakfast world.