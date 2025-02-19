Here's How Long Panera Bread Serves Breakfast
Fast food breakfast is among the greatest things on Earth, ranking quite highly alongside fast food dipping sauces and frozen lemonade. Luckily, restaurants like Panera Bread — which you might technically classify as fast-casual dining — cater to quick breakfast needs and have done so for several years.
If you are dying to indulge in Panera Bread's breakfast menu, it's important to keep in mind that most Panera locations stop serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m., similar to other chains like McDonald's and Wendy's. However, considering the fact that Panera Breads across the country typically open anywhere from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. each day, the ease of obtaining Panera's breakfast items varies depending on where you're located. In any case, despite the late opening times for some Panera Bread locations, the breakfast menu is likely to be available for at least 2 ½ hours each morning, leaving you a narrow but possible window of time to seek out and enjoy the beloved Missouri-based restaurant chain's tasty morning-only offerings.
What's on Panera Bread's breakfast menu?
While Panera's breakfast menu might not be available for 12 hours straight like Whataburger's, the contents of that menu are nothing to scoff at. In fact, while the fast-casual chain is best known for its lunchtime foods like soups, salads, and sandwiches, its breakfast menu focuses on the latter of the three, delivering delicious breakfast sandwiches that present an interesting take on the typical Panera Bread formula.
Of these sandwiches, the Steak and Wake — which features steak, scrambled eggs, and cheese on an artisan ciabatta — and the self-explanatory Garden Avocado & Egg White Sandwich are notable standouts. Both of these sandwiches (and several others on Panera's breakfast menu) showcase the chain's ability to amplify their typical menu items with the use of eggs, something that has become a staple of fast food breakfast sandwiches and is likely to continue for years to come.
What sets Panera Bread's breakfast apart from other fast food chains, however, is their high-quality bread, which allows the chain to provide more uniquely tasty dishes than their competitors. Items like the Spinach & Bacon Soufflé and the Steel Cut Oatmeal with Strawberries & Pecans give Panera Bread a massive edge as they are truly novel within the fast food breakfast world.