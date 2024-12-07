Here's What Time Whataburger Stops Serving Breakfast

There's really no reason to miss out on at least trying Whataburger's breakfast selection, seeing as how it's one of the longest-lasting specialty menus in fast food. But what's actually on the Whataburger breakfast menu and is it worth ordering from instead of from the all-day selection?

Well, Whataburger has a pretty expansive breakfast menu. And while it has plenty of the typical breakfast sandwiches and breakfast taquitos, the chain has its own unique take on several of these staple items. One such example is the breakfast burger, which sees Whataburger place a beef patty, a fried egg, and three hashbrowns on a burger bun alongside cheese, bacon, and its signature creamy pepper sauce.

Beyond this unique take on the typical breakfast sandwich, the chain offers breakfast meals like pancakes or biscuits and gravy on its menu. Its biscuits are also used in a handful of other breakfast items, acting as a replacement for a traditional bun for the infamous honey butter chicken sandwich and other breakfast sandwiches.

Perhaps the shining star of the Texas-based restaurant's breakfast menu is the breakfast bowl, which sees several of your favorite items all joined together in one bowl. Sausage, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, cheese, and a biscuit give you the best the menu has to offer all in one meal. But hey, if none of these items seem enticing to you, don't worry. Whataburger sells its all-day menu 24/7, meaning you can still get your favorite burger during breakfast hours if you want to.