The 13 Best Food Scenes From Movies, Ranked

Food and movies have been intertwined since the beginning of cinematography. One of the first films ever made by the pioneering Lumière brothers was a 1895 short featuring their family eating: "Le Déjeuner de Bébé" ("The baby's lunch"). "How Bridget Served the Salad Undressed" was a popular early twentieth-century comedy where a worker misunderstands her boss's meaning of "undressed." In the many decades to follow, the depiction of food on film has evolved with the art form, bringing about some of the most treasured and indelible moments in motion picture history.

In making this list, it was tricky to land on exact criteria. In the end, it seemed best to take a two-fold approach. Some of these entries are simply great, iconic scenes where food and eating are included. Some depict food in such an artful and affecting way that the viewer can almost taste it. Some are both.

The final ranking was determined by a subjective balance of those elements. Enough highfalutin', cinephiliac prattling, though. Let's get to the scenes we all love and the eats that steal them. Here are the thirteen best food scenes from movies, ranked in descending order. Action!