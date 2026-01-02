Stop Ordering Lasagna At Italian Restaurants And Grab This Cheesy Dish Instead

If you ask any known lover of Italian American cuisine, they'll likely say that lasagna is a delicious, cheesy staple of the food genre that deserves all the love and attention it gets. Yet there is one quality of the staple dish that is a bit polarizing among many fans of Italian food: whether it's better prepared at home or at a restaurant. While there are plenty of reasons to enjoy restaurant lasagna, many argue that the dish is much better when it's homemade and served fresh.

Instead, ordering mozzarella in carrozza is the perfect way to satiate your cheese craving while dining out. The dish — best described as a fried sandwich filled with mozzarella — is especially tasty when ordered at a restaurant because chefs can get a golden, deep-fried texture. "There are few things better than fried mozzarella, breaded or pan-fried, sandwiched between two slices of bread," award-winning Italian chef and TV personality Scott Conant said. "It's simply wonderful." If this doesn't sound like a winning combination, you can order baked ziti (one of many Italian foods that didn't originate in the old country). This dish is similar to lasagna in its components, takes less effort, and can be made in smaller batches.