Stop Ordering Lasagna At Italian Restaurants And Grab This Cheesy Dish Instead
If you ask any known lover of Italian American cuisine, they'll likely say that lasagna is a delicious, cheesy staple of the food genre that deserves all the love and attention it gets. Yet there is one quality of the staple dish that is a bit polarizing among many fans of Italian food: whether it's better prepared at home or at a restaurant. While there are plenty of reasons to enjoy restaurant lasagna, many argue that the dish is much better when it's homemade and served fresh.
Instead, ordering mozzarella in carrozza is the perfect way to satiate your cheese craving while dining out. The dish — best described as a fried sandwich filled with mozzarella — is especially tasty when ordered at a restaurant because chefs can get a golden, deep-fried texture. "There are few things better than fried mozzarella, breaded or pan-fried, sandwiched between two slices of bread," award-winning Italian chef and TV personality Scott Conant said. "It's simply wonderful." If this doesn't sound like a winning combination, you can order baked ziti (one of many Italian foods that didn't originate in the old country). This dish is similar to lasagna in its components, takes less effort, and can be made in smaller batches.
Why lasagna often falls short -- and why mozzarella in carrozza doesn't
Despite lasagna's iconic status in Italian cuisine, there are valid reasons why some, including Scott Conant, believe the staple dish can rarely be done right in a restaurant environment. For starters, the ideal conditions for a lasagna are hard for restaurants to fulfill effectively on a daily basis. "Lasagna should be fully prepared and allowed to rest overnight before baking the next day," Conant said. "This resting period helps the flavors meld together more effectively." Even when served right away, lasagna should rest for at least 10 to 15 minutes after it's done baking, an important timing requirement that restaurants rarely have the flexibility to accommodate.
However, this doesn't mean you should stay home and pop some frozen lasagna (although Trader Joe's is remarkably tasty) in the microwave. The freshness of mozzarella in carrozza is what makes it shine. Many say that the dish is at its best when made with fresh mozzarella — despite its tendency to seep from the fried exterior due to its softness. Plus, it's traditionally fried moments before it arrives piping hot at your table. While the Southern Italian specialty lacks the delicious pasta and filling that lasagna is known and loved for, the fried mozzarella sandwich — traditionally paired with marinara sauce — provides a satisfying dish that's unsurprisingly perfect for anyone who likes extra cheese.