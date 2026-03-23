Stanley Tucci's Favorite Grilled Cheese Explodes With Italian Flavor

While you may have seen him play Paul Child and savor French cuisine in the movie "Julie & Julia," it's no secret that in real life, actor Stanley Tucci loves Italian food. From dining in Milan with the gold-medal-winning U.S. women's Olympic hockey team, to hosting the shows "Tucci in Italy" and "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," Tucci is one Italian American who knows and loves his ancestors' culinary heritage front to back. That's why it's no surprise that his favorite grilled cheese recipe, which recently made waves on the podcast "Desert Island Dishes" and subsequently on TikTok, is an Italian-inspired confection featuring cheese, pesto, and prosciutto.

To make a "Tucci grilled cheese," you'll need to start with the right bread. Thick slices of farmhouse-style white or sourdough will hold up against the rich, heavy fillings you'll be putting inside. Those fillings start with shredded mozzarella and a layer of thin-sliced prosciutto. Top the prosciutto with even more mozzarella, but this time, use fresh slices. Add some fresh basil leaves and a drizzle of pesto. Finally, butter the exterior of the sandwich, pop it in a skillet, and toast until golden brown, with the cheese slightly melted and the whole thing ready to enjoy.