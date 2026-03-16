Costco's Brand-New Bakery Find Gives Peaches And Cream A Flaky Twist

In @costcohotfinds' video, they were seen sampling the peaches and cream pastry before committing a whole box to their shopping cart. And the discount retailer was generous with its sample sizes — a fact that wasn't lost on the Instagram users who commented on the video, saying that wasn't the case at their local store. Those folks may not have been shopping at Costco during the best time to enjoy free samples and missed out on the sizeable freebie that looked like a third or so of a whole pastry. Or it could be that their neighborhood store is just not as charitable with its free samples. Either way, many people who saw the video are excited for a taste of spring in strudel form, whether they get a bite for free or not.

Still, not everyone in the comment section was impressed with Costco's latest bakery find. Some opined that $12 was too pricey for such a simple dessert, and at least one person pointed out that it wasn't the healthiest thing folks could be eating based on its fat and calorie content. Customers being split over Costco's seasonal bakery items isn't anything new, but with the peaches and cream pastry, most people ignored those comments and signaled they remain undeterred from getting their hands on the new sweet treat as soon as they can.