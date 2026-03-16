Costco's Brand-New Bakery Find Gives Peaches And Cream A Flaky Twist
With warmer weather fast approaching, people are exchanging the comforting winter ham-infused soups that got them through the cold for fruity flavors in celebration of the thaw. Costco, with its finger on the pulse of its loyal fanbase's desires, is acknowledging those springtime vibes with the debut of its latest confection in the bakery section. Instagram user @costcohotfinds recently posted a video highlighting the retailer's peaches and cream pastries, and many customers are gearing up for their next trip to the discount warehouse as a result.
Costco's sweet treat takes a strudel approach to peaches and cream, boasting flaky, buttery croissant layers encasing tart peaches and a luscious Greek yogurt and cream cheese filling. As a chef's kiss to the dessert, it's decked with a sweet apricot glaze baked on top. A package of eight pastries will set folks back $11.99, according to the price shown in the Instagram video. However, if you're lucky, you might be able to get a taste of Costco's new bakery drop just by gracing the big-box store with your presence.
Costco is coaxing people to buy with free samples
In @costcohotfinds' video, they were seen sampling the peaches and cream pastry before committing a whole box to their shopping cart. And the discount retailer was generous with its sample sizes — a fact that wasn't lost on the Instagram users who commented on the video, saying that wasn't the case at their local store. Those folks may not have been shopping at Costco during the best time to enjoy free samples and missed out on the sizeable freebie that looked like a third or so of a whole pastry. Or it could be that their neighborhood store is just not as charitable with its free samples. Either way, many people who saw the video are excited for a taste of spring in strudel form, whether they get a bite for free or not.
Still, not everyone in the comment section was impressed with Costco's latest bakery find. Some opined that $12 was too pricey for such a simple dessert, and at least one person pointed out that it wasn't the healthiest thing folks could be eating based on its fat and calorie content. Customers being split over Costco's seasonal bakery items isn't anything new, but with the peaches and cream pastry, most people ignored those comments and signaled they remain undeterred from getting their hands on the new sweet treat as soon as they can.