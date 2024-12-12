Keep Those Leftover Ham Bones To Enhance Winter's Most Comforting Dish

It's that time of year again: Holiday feasts are looming, and so are those dreaded leftovers. Of course, initially, everyone loves leftovers — but even if you employ holiday dish reheating hacks by experts like Bobby Flay, after warming up the same old stuffing for the 4th or 5th time, hate may not be a strong enough word to describe how you feel. But before you start cleaning out your fridge indiscriminately, hold on to that unassuming ham bone and use it for your next comforting homemade dish as winter approaches.

Some scraps are worth keeping. Please turn that near-trash into treasure by using it as a secret ingredient for rich, hearty soups that warm the soul. When it comes to flavor, ham bones pack a wallop, easily transforming a simple broth into something amazing.

What do you have in mind? Is a classic clam chowder, smoky bean stew, or creamy potato soup on the menu? Regardless of your decision, the addition of a ham bone will really make the dish stand out and create some lovely flavors. So before you throw them out, here's how you can use leftover ham bones to create winter meals that feel like a warm hug on a cold day.