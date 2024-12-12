Keep Those Leftover Ham Bones To Enhance Winter's Most Comforting Dish
It's that time of year again: Holiday feasts are looming, and so are those dreaded leftovers. Of course, initially, everyone loves leftovers — but even if you employ holiday dish reheating hacks by experts like Bobby Flay, after warming up the same old stuffing for the 4th or 5th time, hate may not be a strong enough word to describe how you feel. But before you start cleaning out your fridge indiscriminately, hold on to that unassuming ham bone and use it for your next comforting homemade dish as winter approaches.
Some scraps are worth keeping. Please turn that near-trash into treasure by using it as a secret ingredient for rich, hearty soups that warm the soul. When it comes to flavor, ham bones pack a wallop, easily transforming a simple broth into something amazing.
What do you have in mind? Is a classic clam chowder, smoky bean stew, or creamy potato soup on the menu? Regardless of your decision, the addition of a ham bone will really make the dish stand out and create some lovely flavors. So before you throw them out, here's how you can use leftover ham bones to create winter meals that feel like a warm hug on a cold day.
Ham bones make soups better
If you've ever wondered why soups like split pea or navy bean have such a deep, smoky flavor, the answer is often a ham bone. It adds layers of richness and saltiness as it simmers, infusing the broth with the essence of the meat. Ham bones are particularly great for soups that benefit from a savory undertone, such as lentil soup. It's even a great way to wake up bland, canned vegetable soup. Two of my absolute favorite recipes that use leftover ham bones are corn chowder and cabbage soup. The smokiness from the ham is a match made in heaven with the sweetness that comes out in either dish.
The key to unlocking that flavor is giving the bone time to work its magic. Add it to your soup pot along with aromatics like onions, garlic, and celery, and let it simmer low and slow. As the bone breaks down, it releases collagen and gelatin, which not only enhance the flavor, but gives the soup a luxurious, velvety texture. And don't forget: The bits of ham still clinging to the bone will fall off into the soup, adding extra meatiness to every bite.
Ham stock 101
If you're not ready to make soup right away, why not use your ham bone for a versatile ham stock? Making stock is simple, and it's a great way to stretch your leftovers even further. Just toss the bone into a large pot with water, a few carrots, celery stalks, and a couple of bay leaves. Simmer for a few hours, strain, and voilà — you have a flavorful base for countless winter dishes. Don't be skeptical of this bone broth because you usually hear about beef or chicken as a source for delicious homemade stock; this one is a winner for sure.
Ham stock freezes beautifully, so you can store it in portioned containers and pull it out whenever you need a quick flavor boost. Use it as a base for soups, stews, or even to cook grains like rice or barley for an extra layer of savory flavor. It's an easy, economical way to make the most of your leftovers while ensuring you're never far from a comforting homemade meal.