The Expert Way Bobby Flay Reheats His Holiday Dishes
As the holidays approach, plenty of tables and refrigerators are prepping to be filled with dishes on dishes of food. Whether it's trays of mashed potatoes, turkey, or stuffing (or do you call it dressing?), the feasts we all gather for tend to last well beyond the main event.
And if your family and friends are anything like mine, there will always be some stragglers that show up late to dinner. But, that doesn't mean they don't deserve a hot plate of food as well. Thankfully, Chef Bobby Flay, Food Network star and restauranteur, has shared his secret for keeping holiday dishes warm during a long celebration. The chef swears by using chicken stock to reheat dishes.
No one likes dried out turkey or sides, so the way you choose to reheat holiday meals is key to maintaining the flavor and quality. Bobby Flay is known to host a massive Thanksgiving meal every year which means he's an expert at keeping multiple plates hot and ready for a crowd of guests. The chicken stock is by far his favorite trick to use. Here's how it works.
Chicken stock is perfect for reheating holiday meals
For his large Thanksgiving celebration, Chef Bobby Flay keeps a warm pot of chicken stock on hand to revive dishes that may be getting cold. Flay pours the hot stock over cut pieces of turkey and even uses it to reheat stuffing. Flay notes that sticking a tray of stuffing in the oven to reheat may dry out the dish. Instead, he uses a spoon to make small indents. The hot chicken stock is poured in giving the dish new life and enhancing its flavor while preventing it from becoming stale.
Similarly, chicken broth can also be used to reheat rotisserie chicken (if your holiday tradition doesn't include three enormous 30-pound turkeys like Bobby Flay's does). When the feast has officially ended and it's time to store your leftovers, be sure not to make any of the common mistakes like using the wrong container. And although the chicken stock has saved the day throughout the meal, be sure to cool down leftovers before storing them.