Hannah Montana mania has returned. Miley Cyrus' Disney Channel character was the envy of her loyal fans and a beloved member of Disney Channel history. The basic premise of the show was that an average girl secretly lived the life of a world-famous pop star, boasting a blonde wig and singing to screaming fans. Her secret was a closely guarded one and was often a major plot point in episodes. The show ran from 2006 to 2011, eventually launching the musical celebrity Miley Cyrus into real life superstardom. Disney Plus has released a 20th Anniversary Special to celebrate 20 years since the very first episode's air date on March 24, 2006. Starbucks is also celebrating this celebrity right alongside millennials across the country with the release of Hannah's Secret Popstar Refresher.

Though the drink isn't on Starbucks' official menu, customers can order it for a limited time through the app by opening a message announcing the drink and selecting "order now." Alternatively, customers can order in person by requesting a grande Strawberry Acai Refresher with no strawberry inclusions, two pumps of raspberry syrup, and raspberry cream cold foam on top.

The resulting drink is deep pink, topped with pastel cold foam. It sure is pretty, but I wondered if it would be any good. To celebrate Hannah's 20th anniversary, I ordered the drink to try it out.