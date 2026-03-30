The Popular Grocery Store Chain That Didn't Install Barcode Scanners Until The 2000s

These days, people don't bat an eye as grocery store cashiers effortlessly ring up products using a barcode scanner to read UPC codes. Witnessing someone enter the price of every item manually would actually seem bizarre, given that many people have never experienced this classic checkout method in their lifetimes. Yet, long-established Aldi devotees who have been shopping at the German-based supermarket for decades don't have to look far into the past to remember when it was the norm at the discount grocer.

While most popular American grocery store chains adopted the UPC barcode scanner system long ago, Aldi was a notable holdout. It wasn't until the early 2000s that the petite shopping centers installed the technology, which other supermarkets had begun to introduce roughly three decades prior. Unbeknownst to some, Aldi is technically two companies: Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord (a disagreement about cigarettes split Aldi in half). The company that manages American Aldi locations — Aldi Süd — began implementing the barcode scanner system in 2000, with its European counterpart following suit in 2003.

In contrast, the old-school supermarket chain where the first barcode was scanned — Marsh Supermarket in Troy, Ohio — began doing so in 1974. Unfortunately for customers waiting in Aldi's checkout lines, the store had no desire to get on board with the futuristic scanning technology until decades later. Better late than never, I suppose. And to be fair, other companies didn't institute the automated system in their stores until years after it was invented.