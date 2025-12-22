The Old-School Supermarket Chain Where The First Barcode Was Scanned

Barcodes are a familiar sight while grocery shopping, especially at Aldi's, where they are unusually large. They may seem like part of the shopping experience that has always been around, but grocery barcodes are a relatively new invention. Their origins date back to 1948, but they weren't used in retail until decades later. Their original shape was a bullseye, unlike the rectangle we know today. Barcodes were also used on train cars to identify shipments in 1967, but that wasn't their final stop. It wasn't until 1974 that a small Midwestern town implemented the world's first barcode scanner, cementing its place in history.

The turning point came at an old-school grocery store called Marsh – a supermarket in Troy, Ohio. The National Association of Food Chains had voted to start automating food price identification only two years before, finally settling on the Universal Product Code (UPC), which consisted of vertical black and white bars. However, no individual store had actually implemented it yet. On June 26, 1974, a shopper handed employee Sharon Buchanan a pack of Wrigley's Juicy Fruit gum. She used a brand-new scanner on the attached UPC barcode to identify the gum, and the process worked! This proof of concept spread quickly, and over the next decade, barcodes were applied across the country.

We're still seeing the barcode's impact today. While self-checkout has a long way to go, it's possible because of barcode scanners. Hospitals keep track of life-saving medical equipment and patients through barcodes. Even Mars rovers utilized barcode scanning. While Marsh supermarket may not be around anymore, it helped shape the modern world.