Humphrey Bogart's Favorite Liquor Was A Core Part Of His Life

If you've ever seen the classic film "Casablanca," you know Humphrey Bogart's line, "Here's looking at you, kid," makes for a great toast. But what are you toasting with? While the characters in the film enjoy a variety of drinks, from French wine to cocktails at the bar owned by Bogart's character, Humphrey Bogart himself had a decided preference when it came to drinks, and preferred Scotch above all other tipples. He even drank imported Scotch whisky over water when filming "The African Queen," which, according to Bogart, spared him from the stomach troubles experienced by some of his costars.

Bogart's affinity for the whisky wasn't just a private habit; it was part of his broader persona. He was known for his devil-may-care attitude, prone to hard drinking and a sharp wit, although many of his contemporaries were careful to note that he was often polite and good company. In fact, one account from Cameron Shipp, a reporter who interviewed Bogart for The Saturday Evening Post, was careful to note that if the movie star were a guest in someone's home, he would retain his composure even after he'd had a couple of drinks. "He is likely to behave and be darkly charming," Shipp wrote.