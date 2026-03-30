Humphrey Bogart's Favorite Liquor Was A Core Part Of His Life
If you've ever seen the classic film "Casablanca," you know Humphrey Bogart's line, "Here's looking at you, kid," makes for a great toast. But what are you toasting with? While the characters in the film enjoy a variety of drinks, from French wine to cocktails at the bar owned by Bogart's character, Humphrey Bogart himself had a decided preference when it came to drinks, and preferred Scotch above all other tipples. He even drank imported Scotch whisky over water when filming "The African Queen," which, according to Bogart, spared him from the stomach troubles experienced by some of his costars.
Bogart's affinity for the whisky wasn't just a private habit; it was part of his broader persona. He was known for his devil-may-care attitude, prone to hard drinking and a sharp wit, although many of his contemporaries were careful to note that he was often polite and good company. In fact, one account from Cameron Shipp, a reporter who interviewed Bogart for The Saturday Evening Post, was careful to note that if the movie star were a guest in someone's home, he would retain his composure even after he'd had a couple of drinks. "He is likely to behave and be darkly charming," Shipp wrote.
Raise a toast to Humphrey Bogart with these old-school drinks
One of Humphrey Bogart's famous quotes stated that "the whole world is three drinks behind," but you can catch up in style. While Bogart may have preferred his Scotch served simply with soda water, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it, even if you aren't a habitual Scotch drinker. Some classic Scotch cocktails include a Rob Roy and a Rusty Nail, which can be made at home with the addition of Drambuie. You can try a Scotch sour if you're in the mood for a tangy, citrus-filled treat. While Bogart was likely an expert in telling good whisky from bad, you can make cocktails with ordinary whisky, as the mixers will alter the liquor's subtle flavors anyway.
But what if you don't care for Scotch? Well, there are plenty of other vintage cocktails you need to try that take inspiration from some of Humphrey Bogart's best-known films. "Casablanca," a film famously set largely in a bar, sees characters drinking French 75s. Bogart's character, Rick, refers to his establishment as a "gin joint," meaning gin and tonics are also on the menu. On the other hand, if you prefer wine over hard liquor, consider taking a hint from the glamorous, wealthy character Bogart played in "Sabrina," and opening a bottle of champagne.