Once ubiquitous and now nearly obsolete, the Rusty Nail used to run through the New York City streets like yellow cabs driving around bar hoppers. The cocktail has mysterious origins, but it is known to have been popularized in the 1960s by the Rat Pack. Its widespread consumption as a post-dinner nightcap lasted for decades, but it eventually fell off the map and cocktail menus.

A Rusty Nail is a combination of scotch — a Scottish whisky — and Drambuie, a scotch-based liqueur from Scotland. (It makes sense that Scotland produces the majority of the world's whisky). Drambuie, coming from a Gaelic word that means "the drink that satisfies," is an aged scotch fortified with heather honey and flavored with herbs and spices. It retains the malty, oaky flavors of scotch with an added herbal sweetness. Though the original recipe can be dated back to the 18th century, the current Drambuie producer claims only three people at present know the exact way to make the liqueur.