The Costco Bagel Mistake That'll Hold Up The Entire Checkout Lane
If you're feeding a household of morning people, it's probably not a bad idea to stock up on a large quantity of baked goods to get the day started. That's why buying bagels from a warehouse club like Costco is a pretty solid move, but there is one thing you should remember when you're picking some up. Costco's bulk pricing on bagels apply to two packages, meaning you can't buy just one. If you've temporarily blanked out and just brought one six-pack of bagels to the register, you might have to go back and get another to complete the transaction (if you're lucky, an attendant will grab one for you). Knowing just how large a Costco's physical footprint is, you're probably going to want to sprint so you don't hold up the line.
Yep, it's annoying and potentially embarrassing, but it's something you'll need to remember. After all, a six-pack of anything is deceptively small for a place like Costco. Hopefully you didn't forget your favorite bagel spread while you were at it, otherwise you might make the other people waiting in line really mad.
Costco bagels have a bit of an unfortunate reputation
The thing about Costco bagels (once you can get through their pesky packaging) is that you may need to have a game plan for them. Some Costco customers have previously mentioned on platforms such as Reddit that its bagels have a tendency to mold quickly, which means you'll want to eat them as fast as possible if you don't want them to go to waste. One option is to freeze any excess bagels in order to preserve what you have remaining.
Otherwise, it's Costco. The store sells bulk amounts of cream cheese to help you out, including its own Kirkland Signature-branded stuff. Then again, Costco's house-brand, grass-fed butter is said to taste a lot like Kerrygold, in case you're not in the mood for bulk cream cheese. Of course, there's other fillings on hand like affordably-priced cold-smoked salmon (which you also have to buy in large quantities), but I've also found the smoked whitefish dip from Blue Hill Bay at Costco goes perfectly inside a bagel sandwich. Now that you've tacked bagels onto your next Costco run list, just add the reminder to pick up two packs instead of one. You've got all your other letters crossed and dotted; might as well make sure you don't have to run all the way back from the register to get another bag.