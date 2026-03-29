The Costco Bagel Mistake That'll Hold Up The Entire Checkout Lane

If you're feeding a household of morning people, it's probably not a bad idea to stock up on a large quantity of baked goods to get the day started. That's why buying bagels from a warehouse club like Costco is a pretty solid move, but there is one thing you should remember when you're picking some up. Costco's bulk pricing on bagels apply to two packages, meaning you can't buy just one. If you've temporarily blanked out and just brought one six-pack of bagels to the register, you might have to go back and get another to complete the transaction (if you're lucky, an attendant will grab one for you). Knowing just how large a Costco's physical footprint is, you're probably going to want to sprint so you don't hold up the line.

Yep, it's annoying and potentially embarrassing, but it's something you'll need to remember. After all, a six-pack of anything is deceptively small for a place like Costco. Hopefully you didn't forget your favorite bagel spread while you were at it, otherwise you might make the other people waiting in line really mad.