How To Open Those Pesky Bags Of Bagels From Costco

Whether it's the arrival of a big ol' honkin chocolate chip cookie or the $1.50 hot dogs sold in its food court, most of us don't need more reasons to head to Costco. But the bagels in the warehouse chain's bakery department should be added to that list. The only caveat is they're not the simplest bags of bagels to open.

Costco makes a good portion of its bakery items from scratch, and like most grocers, it sells its bagels in a plastic sleeve that's twisted and tied off at the top. However, instead of using the typical color-coded twist tie you find on most bread loafs, Costco uses something called an Inno-seal. The seal comes already attached to the bagel bag and has to be taken off and put back on a little differently than the usual ties. The Inno-seal is a combination of tape and paper which makes it more evident if the product has been tampered with.

That may sound like an intricate way to package and sell bagels, but opening the pesky bag is simple once you get the hang of it. And if you feel ridiculous for not being able to open and reseal the bag properly, don't you fret. People have been complaining about this online for years. Here's how to open Costco's bagels like a pro without ruining the whole sleeve of bread.