Why Bartenders Hate When Customers Order 'A Beer'

In Manhattan's East Village neighborhood, there's a famous Irish pub called McSorley's Old Ale House. It's known for its extremely simple drink menu: light or dark. You tell the bartender whether you want a light beer or a dark beer, and you're brought some. Easy stuff. However, most bars do not work that way. Many bartenders have expressed frustration over the years because of a specific bad habit they see: Some folks, when they don't know much about beer, will simply ask for "a beer." Then they wait for the bartender to come back with "a beer."

That sort of vagueness works fine with mixed drinks because the bartender will simply make, for example, a gin and tonic using the bar's well liquor. The problem is there are lots of different types of beer out there, and most bars don't really have a "well beer." Some bartenders might pour you a house beer they have on tap, while others might assume you just want an especially light lager — the sort of cheap beer you should normally avoid buying. In most cases though, you'll have to be more specific. Even specifying light or dark will probably still get you a follow up question of "which one?" If you don't know anything about the beers they have on tap, the bartender should easily be able to explain them to you.