The Beer Brewery Mistake That Will Make Everyone Judge You

Although you're probably not guilty of them, there are behaviors in restaurants which you may not know are rude. By the same token, bartenders want you to know there are words and phrases you should never say when ordering a drink. And what of the taproom staff at a brewery? Are there things you could say or do that will get their goats? You bet there is, and Bryan Selders, brewing manager at Delaware's Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, would like you to be aware of one of them unless you like being judged by peers and passers-by alike.

The brewery faux pas in question is asking for too many samples of individual brews before deciding on a full pour. But as Selders notes, it's not wrong to ask for a taste first. "I always recommend dipping your toe in the water before jumping all the way in, especially if it's your first visit to a particular brewery or a fresh experience with a beer style," he explains. However, there's asking for a sample, and then there's ordering one after another in the hope that beer inspiration will strike. "Most tasting rooms frown upon multiple sample requests, especially if the guest expects those to be free. Usually they'll let you enjoy two free tastes," says Selders.

Before you say "Why limits? I fully intend to buy a beer at some point," consider this: Your inability to make a decision is monopolizing busy servers who are waiting on other customers. There's also the fact that you are drinking an amount of beer, however small, on the taproom's dime. As Selders advises, "As a guest, read the room, use common sense, and be considerate. Everyone there has come together to enjoy great beer and have fun."