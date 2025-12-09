How Your Beer Flight Should Always Be Organized Before Enjoying

Ah, the beauty of a beer flight. Whether you're a malty novice or an experienced imbiber, a beer flight is like the appetizer sampler at your favorite chain restaurant — a Chili's Triple Dipper, if you will. Don't let the beer bros tell you beer flights are for losers. These flights are more than just a lineup of small pours; they're a curated tasting experience. And to truly appreciate the nuances of each beer, your flight needs to be organized before you take your first sip.

We spoke to Chris Cusack, owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse bar in Houston, Texas, to get the ultimate tasting tips. Cusack is a double threat: both a level 1 certified sommelier and level 1 certified cicerone — meaning, he really knows his fermented beverages. "I always go from lightest in intensity to strongest in intensity. You're telling a story, and you don't want to blow out the palate of the person enjoying the flight," he advises.

Cusack elaborates: "Start with crisp, delicate beers and progress toward bitter, sour, roasty, and high-alcohol styles, because stronger flavors fatigue the palate and distort everything that follows." These lighter styles (such as pilsners, kölsches, wheat beers, and blonde ales) have delicate flavors that can be easily overshadowed by bitter hops or high-gravity beers. Beginning with the crisp, cleaner ales allows your palate to detect their subtle floral notes or soft citrus qualities without any pesky IPA interference.