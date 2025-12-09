How Your Beer Flight Should Always Be Organized Before Enjoying
Ah, the beauty of a beer flight. Whether you're a malty novice or an experienced imbiber, a beer flight is like the appetizer sampler at your favorite chain restaurant — a Chili's Triple Dipper, if you will. Don't let the beer bros tell you beer flights are for losers. These flights are more than just a lineup of small pours; they're a curated tasting experience. And to truly appreciate the nuances of each beer, your flight needs to be organized before you take your first sip.
We spoke to Chris Cusack, owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse bar in Houston, Texas, to get the ultimate tasting tips. Cusack is a double threat: both a level 1 certified sommelier and level 1 certified cicerone — meaning, he really knows his fermented beverages. "I always go from lightest in intensity to strongest in intensity. You're telling a story, and you don't want to blow out the palate of the person enjoying the flight," he advises.
Cusack elaborates: "Start with crisp, delicate beers and progress toward bitter, sour, roasty, and high-alcohol styles, because stronger flavors fatigue the palate and distort everything that follows." These lighter styles (such as pilsners, kölsches, wheat beers, and blonde ales) have delicate flavors that can be easily overshadowed by bitter hops or high-gravity beers. Beginning with the crisp, cleaner ales allows your palate to detect their subtle floral notes or soft citrus qualities without any pesky IPA interference.
Instead of random sips, enjoy the progression
Of course, not everyone likes to play by the rules. Some people even like their beer served in a frosted glass. So you're welcome to drink your beer in any order you please. But if it's a traditional flight, Chris Cusack affirms: "Short answer: It's advisable to drink the beers in order if your flight runs a full range of light/crisp all the way through a 14% barleywine." Now, if you're having a specialty flight, you can play around. "If you're drinking an IPA or stout flight, sure, it'd be advisable to start at the lighter end of the spectrum," Cusack states. "But if there's one you're dying to get the full flavor experience from first, and you know what you're doing — you're drinking an IPA flight in this scenario, after all — then why not break the rules?"
We've all seen the wine snobs spit their sample into a spittoon for fear of upsetting their perfectly tuned palates. Luckily, beerheads aren't that prissy. If you're jumping around in different styles, it's always a good idea to reset your palate. Cusack agrees, stating, "If you're changing categories or making a serious jump in intensity levels, a palate cleanser is definitely advised."
So no matter how you wet your whistle, be smart and start with light, summery beers and progress toward bitter, sour, roasty, and high-alcohol styles. Proper order will shape how your palate perceives flavor, prevent stronger beers from overwhelming subtler ones, and turn a casual sampling into a thoughtful exploration.