How To Hack Your Chili's Triple Dipper Appetizer For A Total Flavor Bomb

Chili's has been having a comeback, with more people patronizing the casual dining chain that's in every U.S. state but one, and it's partly driven by one appetizer. The Triple Dipper lets customers choose three apps and three sauces, and although it isn't new, it went viral in 2024, with people posting on social media as they combined the components in new ways. One of the hacks is an Italian-inspired remix that got a big thumbs-up from Chili's itself.

A TikTok user posted the Triple Dipper hack for creating a chicken parmigiana mini-sandwich. Chili's gave it a seal of approval, writing in the comments, "that's it, we declare this as the best triple dipper hack."

Patrons choose from six options for the Triple Dipper: Big Mouth Bites; Southwestern Eggrolls; Bone-in or Boneless Chicken Wings in five flavors or plain; Crispy Chicken Crispers; and Fried Mozzarella. The Crispers and Mozz also come in Nashville Hot and Honey-Chipotle. They additionally select from eight sauces. Chili's says that adds up to 1,540 ways to customize the Triple Dipper.