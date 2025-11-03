13 Restaurant Behaviors You Might Not Realize Are Rude

Let's talk restaurant etiquette. Mainly, what seems fine to you might really send servers into a secret tailspin. But seeing as it's their job to stay polite and grin through any (absolutely) gripe-worthy faux pas, we took it upon ourselves to offer up a little PSA on some restaurant behaviors you might not realize are rude.

To be fair, we highly doubt anyone's going out there, taking their seat at their neighbourhood diner and trying to be, well, a "bad diner." Most of us are actually quite benign, just out here trying to enjoy one single night off from cooking, not secretly waging psychological warfare against the waitstaff. But, somehow, between bottomless mimosas at brunch and menus that may not have exactly what you hoped to order, the eternal mystery of whether to stack your plates (more on that later) inevitably arises. We want you to choose wisely. And because there's a lot of gray area when it comes to restaurant manners, we decided to go straight to the source.

We dove deep into Reddit threads, TikTok shoutouts, and expert articles to find out which seemingly innocent diner moves actually make restaurant workers quietly scream in the walk-in fridge. The goal isn't guilt. It's growth! So grab your fork, settle your bill (before leaving immediately), and let's dish about the table-side habits that might be sending the staff into full-on side-eye mode, without you even realizing it.