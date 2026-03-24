11 Easy Ways To Add Flavor To Boring White Rice

When it comes to pantry staples you use in recipes regularly, white rice is like a blank canvas. Not only does it absorb colors, but it also captures flavors and aromas, making it the ideal base for a variety of sweet, sour, and savory dishes. Whether you want to make a nostalgic, home-style recipe from your childhood or show off your cooking prowess with a Thai, Japanese, or Middle Eastern dinner, it can all begin with a simple bowl of cooked white rice. While this ancient, unassuming ingredient may seem boring on its own, it's easy to transform it into a culinary masterpiece with both basic and creative ingredients.

The beauty of boring white rice is that it's easy to add flavors using just one or two ingredients, or a combination of dairy, spices, aromatics, and fresh herbs and produce. To find out the best ways to transform your lowly bowl of rice from bland to mouthwatering, we asked some professional chefs from around the country for their tried-and-true tips and tricks. Weighing in from Omakase Shoji & Izakaya in Chicago is Chef Shoji Takahashi, Chef Becky Geisel comes to us from Bex Kitchen & Catering in Califon, New Jersey, and Chef Rodney Freidank shares his expertise from Lefty's West End Tavern in Greenville, South Carolina.