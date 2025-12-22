12 Asian Kitchen Staples You Shouldn't Pass Up At The Grocery Store

Even for the confident cook, an Asian grocery store can feel overwhelming. Faced with rows of sauces, pastes, powders, and oils, it's easy to either stick with what you know or skip the aisle altogether. The mistake lies in believing that Asian pantry ingredients are niche or recipe-specific. This could not be further from the truth, and in fact, a thoughtful selection of Asian kitchen staples can transform your everyday cooking, no matter what's on the menu.

To show us how, we turned to three chefs whose careers span tradition, innovation, and real-world practicality. Chef Yasu Kisaki, co-owner and chef of Sushi Den, Izakaya Den, and Ototo Den in Denver, brings over four decades of experience to the table. Sushi Den is celebrating its 41st year this month, and chef Kisaki is widely respected for both his craft and his teaching. Chef Yuhi Fujinaga, Director of Culinary for Patina Restaurant Group in Orlando, oversees a diverse portfolio of high-profile venues across Disney Springs and EPCOT, including Morimoto Asia, Maria & Enzo's, and The Edison. Rounding out the group is chef Seadon Shouse, whose 15-plus years of experience span hotels and restaurants across the U.S.

Together, these chefs explain how best to use their favorite Asian ingredients and why they use them, so that the next time you check your kitchen cupboard, there will be a whole new range of exciting options awaiting you.