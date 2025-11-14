Bring Loads Of Umami To Fried Rice With One Liquid Addition

Fried rice is arguably the ultimate way to transform plain, bland rice into an all-star dish. When it's done right, it's hot with tender rice (with the perfect amount of crispy rice grains), and enhanced with scrambled eggs, fork-tender vegetables, and just the right amount of salt from soy sauce. It's great as your main course or as a side dish. But there is one overlooked liquid ingredient that can make your fried rice truly perfect and unforgettable, according to Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook." She believes mirin will forever change how you make the dish.

Gentile told us, "Mirin gives a gentle sweetness and sheen that balances salt and spice. It rounds the edges of flavor, bringing harmony to the dish." When she makes the dish at home, Gentile adds about 1 tablespoon to the rice, just before it finishes cooking. She explained, "Mirin comes after salt but before soy sauce as it ... coats each grain and helps caramelize the bits that touch the pan, giving the fried rice its beautiful shine and balanced flavor." It's the addition of this special ingredient that can bring out maximum umami in the dish, and make your fried rice taste like it came from a restaurant.