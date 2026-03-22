The Midwest Ice Cream Brand Fans Swear Is The Greatest Of All Time

Most Americans can agree that ice cream is wonderful, but when it comes to the specifics, the solidarity starts to melt down, replaced by fiery opinions over brands and flavors. Regional ice cream brand loyalty is particularly fierce – Ben & Jerry's is New England royalty, Tillamook reigns supreme in the Pacific Northwest, and Southerners swear by Blue Bell. For many Midwesterners, however, there's no competition for the best ice cream brand of all time: it's Graeter's.

This Cincinnati-based creamery is beloved for its ultra-indulgent, extra-creamy French pot ice cream. Graeter's popularity is particularly concentrated in the Midwest, especially its home state of Ohio (the brand has even released a controversial Skyline Chili-flavored ice cream, and it's hard to get more Ohio than that). However, it's not just Midwesterners who think Graeter's is the greatest. Oprah Winfrey has called it "the best ice cream I ever tasted" (via New York Post), and many internet reviewers agree that it's the greatest (or rather, Graetest) ice cream brand of all time. In a Reddit thread on the r/icecream subreddit, users called Graeter's "superior to all other ice cream" and "so fire it's insane," and praised its unmatched quality and unbeatable chocolate chunks. The cherry on top? Our taste testers crowned Graeter's as the best brand of cookie dough ice cream.