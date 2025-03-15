The Oldest Ice Cream Shops In The US

If there is one thing Americans can't resist, it's a scoop of ice cream. In fact, according to the International Dairy Food Association, each American consumes about four gallons — or 20 pounds — of ice cream per year. Believe it or not, this makes the U.S. the second biggest consumer of ice cream in the world, just behind New Zealand and ahead of Australia.

Ice cream has a long and storied history. While it's uncertain who invented the icy treat, it's generally accepted that its origins date back to as early as 2000 B.C. The frosty dessert made its way to the New World in the 18th century, already being mentioned in a 1744 letter written by a guest of Maryland Governor William Bladen. The earliest known advertisement for the product was published in the New York Gazette on May 12, 1777, but ice cream remained a luxury reserved for the elite until the 19th century and the invention of insulated ice houses.

Today, there are over 17,000 ice cream shops in the U.S., but this wasn't always the case. Long before ice cream became a mass-produced household staple, the dairy dessert was sold in small, family-owned shops, many of which featured soda fountains, or counters that served ice cream, sodas, and syrups. Interestingly, some of these historic parlors still exist, serving up ice cream along with a large scoop of history. Keen to find out more? Here is a list of America's oldest ice cream parlors that are still in business!