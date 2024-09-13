How Long You Should Thaw An Ice Cream Cake For Better Slices
Ice cream cake is one of those delectable treats that checks every box: Sweet frosting; a moist cake layer; an extra dimension of flavor with the ice cream; and the satisfying crunch of any mix-ins you might add. Whether you order a heart-shaped Valentine's Day treat at Dairy Queen or try your hand at making a cake at home (with homemade raspberry ice cream or Milk Bar birthday cake ice cream), it's sure to be a hit at your next gathering — but it does beg the question, how long in advance should you bring it out of the freezer for cutting?
For best cutting results, ice cream cakes should come out of the freezer and onto your counter up to 20 minutes (depending on the size and thickness of your cake) before slicing and serving. This gives the ice cream a little bit of time to thaw, but it's not so long that it starts to melt. You can test it around the 10-minute mark by inserting your knife and seeing if it goes through easily; if it gets stuck on the hard ice cream, give it another five minutes, then another five. If you have a particularly large ice cream cake, it could take up to 45 minutes before it's ready to be cut.
Tips for cutting ice cream cake
Cutting an ice cream cake isn't rocket science, but there are a few things you should know before you make your first slice. It's best to use a long, serrated knife to make your cuts, as the blade's serrations reduce the chances of you squashing or squishing the cake while keeping crumbs to a minimum. If you don't have a serrated knife, a large chef's knife will also do the trick, just perhaps not as smoothly.
Before you even take your first swipe at the cake, though, you can improve the chances of the blade gliding through the layer of ice cream by running it under hot water for a few seconds, then wiping it dry. After every time you slice, re-anoint the knife with hot water, wipe, and slice again. Pro tip: Just cut the cake near your sink so you don't have to keep running back and forth.