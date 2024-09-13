How Long You Should Thaw An Ice Cream Cake For Better Slices

Ice cream cake is one of those delectable treats that checks every box: Sweet frosting; a moist cake layer; an extra dimension of flavor with the ice cream; and the satisfying crunch of any mix-ins you might add. Whether you order a heart-shaped Valentine's Day treat at Dairy Queen or try your hand at making a cake at home (with homemade raspberry ice cream or Milk Bar birthday cake ice cream), it's sure to be a hit at your next gathering — but it does beg the question, how long in advance should you bring it out of the freezer for cutting?

Advertisement

For best cutting results, ice cream cakes should come out of the freezer and onto your counter up to 20 minutes (depending on the size and thickness of your cake) before slicing and serving. This gives the ice cream a little bit of time to thaw, but it's not so long that it starts to melt. You can test it around the 10-minute mark by inserting your knife and seeing if it goes through easily; if it gets stuck on the hard ice cream, give it another five minutes, then another five. If you have a particularly large ice cream cake, it could take up to 45 minutes before it's ready to be cut.