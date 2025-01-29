The Kelce Brothers Get Divisive Over New Skyline Chili Flavored Ice Cream
The Kelce brothers are known not only for their football skill, but also for the playful banter on their "New Heights" podcast. Their latest debate centers around an unconventional ice cream flavor: Skyline Spice from Graeter's Ice Cream. This unique combination takes the iconic flavors of Cincinnati's Skyline Chili and transforms them into an ice cream that's a bit out there, to put it gently, and very, very divisive.
Jason Kelce is all in. He's a fan of Skyline Chili, and he's genuinely curious about how its signature spices translate into a frozen dessert. For Jason, it's not just about the novelty — it's a chance to celebrate a local favorite in a completely unexpected way. Travis Kelce, however, isn't convinced. He's hesitant about the idea of combining chili spices with the sweetness of ice cream, and doesn't seem eager to give it a try ... at all.
Their differing reactions have sparked plenty of conversation among fans, raising questions about whether this daring dessert is worth a scoop (like the well-received Kelce Brothers cereal mix). The first thing that comes to mind for folks may be something along the lines of: "We're fans of Skyline too! But ... really? In the ice cream?"
Here's what makes this ice cream so unique, and why it's dividing opinions, even within the Kelce family.
What's in Skyline Chili-flavored ice cream?
Skyline Spice ice cream takes the essence of Cincinnati's famous chili (known for its blend of sweet and savory spices as well as for being served with cheese, onions, and oyster crackers over spaghetti or hot dogs) and infuses it into a creamy dessert. This ice cream focuses on the spice mix, which includes cinnamon, nutmeg, and hints of cocoa. These flavors are blended into a sweet cream base, creating a dessert that's both familiar and surprising for fans of Skyline Chili. But that's not all. In addition to the unique spice mix, this ice cream is also studded with oyster crackers, which add a salty crunch to the creamy sweetness.
Graeter's Ice Cream, another Cincinnati staple, is no stranger to bold flavor experiments. Their collaboration with Skyline Chili aims to capture the city's culinary spirit in a way that's playful and nostalgic. For some, this ice cream is a love letter to Cincinnati, but others aren't feeling the ode to the Queen City.
The result is a flavor that challenges traditional dessert expectations. It's creamy, spiced, and sweet, with just enough of a chili kick to remind you of its roots. Whether or not you're a fan of Skyline chili, there's no doubt that what it might taste like has piqued your interest — kudos to the marketing team over at Graeter's, they've got people talking for sure. I doubt it's going to become one of the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S., but who knows?