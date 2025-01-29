The Kelce Brothers Get Divisive Over New Skyline Chili Flavored Ice Cream

The Kelce brothers are known not only for their football skill, but also for the playful banter on their "New Heights" podcast. Their latest debate centers around an unconventional ice cream flavor: Skyline Spice from Graeter's Ice Cream. This unique combination takes the iconic flavors of Cincinnati's Skyline Chili and transforms them into an ice cream that's a bit out there, to put it gently, and very, very divisive.

Jason Kelce is all in. He's a fan of Skyline Chili, and he's genuinely curious about how its signature spices translate into a frozen dessert. For Jason, it's not just about the novelty — it's a chance to celebrate a local favorite in a completely unexpected way. Travis Kelce, however, isn't convinced. He's hesitant about the idea of combining chili spices with the sweetness of ice cream, and doesn't seem eager to give it a try ... at all.

Their differing reactions have sparked plenty of conversation among fans, raising questions about whether this daring dessert is worth a scoop (like the well-received Kelce Brothers cereal mix). The first thing that comes to mind for folks may be something along the lines of: "We're fans of Skyline too! But ... really? In the ice cream?"

Here's what makes this ice cream so unique, and why it's dividing opinions, even within the Kelce family.