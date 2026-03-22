13 Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Biscuits And Gravy

If you don't frequently use lard in your kitchen (or if you've never used it at all), it may seem a little scary. It sounds old-fashioned, unhealthy, and like something that might clog your arteries. However, despite the misconceptions, lard is nothing to fear. Rendered pork fat, or lard, was highly popular throughout much of history, though it fell out of favor in the 20th century. More recently, both home cooks and culinary professionals alike are reviving the fat and recognizing its many benefits, including its high smoke point and excellence when it comes to making perfectly flaky pastries and biscuits. Plus, lard actually contains less saturated fat than butter.

As Loveless Cafe's Chef Scott Peck, in Nashville, told us: "Where I see people getting it wrong with Southern food is trying to adjust the recipe to remove that scary ingredient, fat." He added, "Lard, butter, oil, grease, and tallow are used in some capacity in many famous Southern dishes. Whether it be folding lard into biscuits, frying up chicken in a skillet, or using the grease run off to make a roux for gravy, fat is the key base ingredient in most Southern cooking. People are programmed to crave those high-calorie fatty foods."

So the next time you're making biscuits at home, look for a recipe that contains lard. Then, go out and grab some and discover all the wonders of this underutilized ingredient.