12 Best Fillings For A Burrito Upgrade

Upgrading your burrito usually means the same tired suggestions. How many more times are we going to hear people tell us to "jazz-up" our guacamole or replace your usual cheese with something new? But, a truly great burrito isn't only about piling on more. We would believe that a successful level up arises from understanding the traditions and techniques that make Mexican food so deeply satisfying in the first place.

To get this right, we went straight to the experts, all three of whom bring serious credentials to the table. Jesus Medina is the executive chef at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, home to La OLA, the hotel's celebrated coastal Mexican restaurant, where traditional flavors meet refined technique. Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack is an Emmy-recognized food storyteller, on-camera host, and author of three celebrated cookbooks and a thriving blog, Muy Bueno, whose work has long championed authentic Mexican home cooking. Chef Troy Guard is a James Beard-recognized culinary force behind TAG Restaurant Group in Denver, including Los Chingones, his bold Mexican concept, and HashTAG, where his breakfast burrito has earned a devoted following. Together, they break down what really goes into a great burrito, from filling selection and cooking method to seasoning and tradition. The result is a guide that goes far deeper than your average upgrade listicle.