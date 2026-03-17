The Best Cheeses To Choose For An Ooey Gooey Quesadilla
Quesadillas are more than just a speedy, satisfying meal: they embody a stalwart versatility that allows people to make them any way they prefer. Folding canned chili into a quesadilla for an extra earthy bite, crisping them up in the toaster when you're short on time, and using tuna as the protein for a quick lunch, all fair play. Yet, making a quesadilla without a quality representation of the star ingredient — that ooey, gooey cheese — is a sin the gastronomic gods can't absolve.
Thankfully, Katie Vine, the founder and recipe developer at Dinners Done Quick, clued us into which types of cheeses can appease the deities looking down from the culinary cosmos, and it turns out the choices are hardly limited. However, Vine stressed that any cheese used to make the best quesadilla should boast similar qualities. She said, "It should melt well, give a nice cheese pull, and work well to blend flavors together (plus quite literally hold the sides of the quesadilla together with the ingredients in it)!"
Vine emphasized that when those boxes are checked, boundless options can level up the dish. "A shredded queso cheese is super melty and creamy, a pepper Jack cheese can add some heat and flavor, cheddar cheese is always a safe bet, or a Mexican, taco, or fiesta blend all offer a variety of cheeses and different flavor combos," she said. While sliced and shredded versions of these cheeses are both viable options, Vine indicated one offers superior results.
Shredded cheese is best, but shred it yourself
People will probably forever debate over sliced or shredded cheese being best for a quesadilla, but Katie Vine stands firmly with Team Shredded. "I do prefer shredded cheese because you get a nice even melt and good distribution," she said. However, beware of pre-shredded products from the supermarket. Because they are often treated with an anti-caking agent that prevents the strands from sticking together in the bag, the gooey outcome you're seeking can instead become gluey and gummy when they're melted into a quesadilla. "... for best results, I do recommend shredding your own cheese," Vine said.
Ideal meltability is just one aspect of what makes the best cheese for a quesadilla. Flavor still plays a major role, and Vine insisted that the other ingredients you're elevating the dish with should influence which type of cheese you use. "Choose something that pairs well with the protein and vegetable options you're using (plus the seasonings on those items)," she said. For example, where a spicy pepper Jack would bring some heat to a quesadilla featuring sautéed veggies, the bold accents in a BBQ chicken quesadilla recipe might benefit more from a mild mozzarella or cheddar (or even a Gouda to incorporate a slight nuttiness).
Vine executes her own spin on quesadillas with cheeses that boast subdued flavors paired with sometimes overlooked ingredients — achieving a savory, sweet, tangy symphony that makes the dish pop. "My favorite weird one is actually goat cheese!" she said. "I use it in combination with a mild cheddar or Monterey Jack usually, and it goes amazingly well with caramelized onions, balsamic, and even stone fruits if you want to get a little adventurous!"