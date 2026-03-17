The Best Cheeses To Choose For An Ooey Gooey Quesadilla

Quesadillas are more than just a speedy, satisfying meal: they embody a stalwart versatility that allows people to make them any way they prefer. Folding canned chili into a quesadilla for an extra earthy bite, crisping them up in the toaster when you're short on time, and using tuna as the protein for a quick lunch, all fair play. Yet, making a quesadilla without a quality representation of the star ingredient — that ooey, gooey cheese — is a sin the gastronomic gods can't absolve.

Thankfully, Katie Vine, the founder and recipe developer at Dinners Done Quick, clued us into which types of cheeses can appease the deities looking down from the culinary cosmos, and it turns out the choices are hardly limited. However, Vine stressed that any cheese used to make the best quesadilla should boast similar qualities. She said, "It should melt well, give a nice cheese pull, and work well to blend flavors together (plus quite literally hold the sides of the quesadilla together with the ingredients in it)!"

Vine emphasized that when those boxes are checked, boundless options can level up the dish. "A shredded queso cheese is super melty and creamy, a pepper Jack cheese can add some heat and flavor, cheddar cheese is always a safe bet, or a Mexican, taco, or fiesta blend all offer a variety of cheeses and different flavor combos," she said. While sliced and shredded versions of these cheeses are both viable options, Vine indicated one offers superior results.