12 Must-Grab Aldi Appetizers For Hosting On A Budget
In these days of ever-rising grocery prices, sometimes it's all we can do to feed our own families, while entertaining seems like an out-of-reach luxury. Even so, there are some special occasions (birthdays, graduations, etc.) that should be marked with some sort of celebration which will involve inviting guests over and feeding them. One way to keep the costs down is to go the potluck route, but if you'd prefer not to hit everyone up for an edible entry fee, you can also opt to serve relatively inexpensive appetizers. What better place to buy them than everyone's go-to budget grocer, Aldi?
Aldi stores are the perfect one-stop shop for entertaining. They offer a wide range of chips and dips, heat-and-eat frozen apps, and charcuterie-ready cheeses and meats. There are also a few easy-to-prepare ingredients like smoked salmon and cocktail sausages which allow you to craft a variety of your own creations. The following are a few of our favorites — fill your cart with these, then swing through the beverage aisle to grab a few six-packs of soda or seltzer and maybe some Winking Owl wine. (Wine plus fizz equals spritzers, which are not only one of the cheaper options for a boozy party beverage but are relatively low ABV so your guests won't get out of control.) In just one short shopping trip, you'll have everything you need to throw a not-so-pricey party.
Super saver bonus tip: Don't forget to check out the Aisle of Shame. It may be known for knockdown kitchen and home decor items, but it also features an ever-changing array of discounted gourmet goodies.
Fan-favorite hummus
Park Street Deli hummus is one of those must-buy Aldi items, whether you're a first-time customer or an old hand. It's cheap, healthy, and tasty; not to mention that it's rightfully listed on the "Fan Favorites" section of Aldi's website. There's no shortage of flavors from which to choose, either. At present, the lineup includes classic, garlic-topped, olive tapenade, pine nut, roasted red pepper, and spicy; with prices ranging from $2.59 to $2.85 per 10-ounce tub.
Two types of pita chips
Hummus goes great with everything from baby carrots and sliced bell peppers to tortilla chips, but pita chips make the very best pairing. Of course Aldi has you covered here, too. Clancy's pita chips come in a choice of plain (sea salt) and fancy (parmesan, garlic, and herb) and both varieties will only set you back $2.55 for a bag weighing 7.33 ounces.
Affordable smoked salmon
Smoked salmon seems like rich people food, but it doesn't have to be. A three-ounce package of Specially Selected cold-smoked Atlantic salmon costs $4.29 and can be mixed with a bar or two of cream cheese to make a simple, two-ingredient dip. If you wanted to get a bit more elaborate, you could add it to deviled eggs or mix it into a batch of scrambled eggs and pile these on mini bagels or toast squares. All of these appetizers will allow you to stretch a few bucks' worth of salmon so it feeds a whole crowd.
Classic cocktail sausages
Want a party with a retro vibe? Dig out the crockpot (preferably a thrifted one in avocado green or harvest gold) and fill it with barbecue sauce, grape jelly, and a package of Parkview cocktail sausages ($2.85 per 14-ounce package). If this retro recipe doesn't sound appealing, these mini wienies can also be wrapped in crescent roll dough to make pigs in a blanket.
Seafood dips inspired by iconic dishes
Crab rangoon and lobster rolls are both American seafood classics. Lobster rolls are from New England, while crab rangoon, despite being named after a city in Myanmar, seems to have been created at a Trader Vic's restaurant. Aldi pays homage to both dishes with two tasty Park Street Deli dips, both costing $3.29 for 10 ounces. Unlike their eponyms, the crab rangoon and lobster roll dips don't need any kind of preparation apart from unsealing the tub and ripping open a bag of chips.
Award-winning salami and cheese pairings
Every year, Aldi hands out awards for its most popular new products. Among the best of the best for 2025 were three Priano-brand packaged salami and cheese pairings: Genoa and provolone, hot Genoa and hot provolone, and Parma salami with smoked provolone. Each of these charcuterie board starter kits costs just $3.19 for 2.5 ounces, which may not seem like a lot but can be stretched out quite a bit with the addition of crackers, olives, fancy mustards, and other charcuterie accessories. (All of which can also be found at Aldi, of course.)
These crackers are everything (flavored)
Everything-flavored food has been ubiquitous since the 2010s when Trader Joe's started selling the seasoning sans bagel. That doesn't mean, however, that the concept has run its course. The mixture of seeds and spices is still tasty stuff, and it works perfectly in Aldi's Savoritz everything-flavored flatbread crackers. They're sturdy enough for spreadable cheeses and dips, but they'd also look great on a charcuterie board. Best of all, each five-ounce box sells for just $2.19.
Pre-stuffed peppers
Many appetizers are pretty meat-centric, but there's no rule against mixing in a few vegetables for balance. Aldi makes it easy by selling bite-sized marinated peppers that are already stuffed with a creamy cheese blend. They're available in four different varieties: green, red, cherry, and honey. (The last two refer to the type of pepper, not to any type of flavoring used.) Each half-pound package contains about eight peppers and is priced at $4.19.
A classic Midwestern-Italian appetizer
The origins of toasted ravioli are shrouded in mystery – sort of. Although no one can say for sure exactly where and when they were invented, they've long been a St. Louis specialty. You needn't travel to the Midwest to taste them, however, since they're now available in frozen form at Aldi. A 1-pound box of Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen toasted beef ravioli costs $4.39. All you need now is some marinara for dipping, although adding a box of wooden toothpicks to the list would allow this to happen in a neater, more sanitary fashion.
Heat-and-eat wings
Wings are practically de rigueur for any sports-related social gatherings, but prepping them yourself can be a pain. Aldi saves you the trouble with its 22-ounce bags of Kirkwood-branded pre-cooked wings. They're available in three flavors, each at a slightly different price point: the classic Buffalo wings cost $9.05, wings with a Nashville hot dry rub will run you $8.79, and the honey barbecue wings also clocks in at $9.05. The wings are frozen but can be warmed up with 20 to 25 minutes in the oven or five minutes in the microwave.
Spring rolls in fusion flavors
Mini spring rolls are an excellent party appetizer since they're neat, compact, and can be eaten in just two bites. Aldi is currently offering these Asian-inspired dumplings in two varieties inspired by regional American favorites: Buffalo chicken and Philly cheesesteak. Boxes of each flavor contain eight rolls weighing about an ounce apiece and are priced at $4.99.
Tiny Himalayan dumplings
Momos are a type of dumpling native to Tibet, but they're also associated with neighboring Nepal. They've come a long way since their Himalayan origins, as they're now available in the freezer case at your local Aldi. Journey to Nepal chicken momos cost $6.49 for a 15-ounce bag, each one containing 10 dumplings and a packet of sesame dipping sauce.