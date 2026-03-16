12 Must-Grab Aldi Appetizers For Hosting On A Budget

In these days of ever-rising grocery prices, sometimes it's all we can do to feed our own families, while entertaining seems like an out-of-reach luxury. Even so, there are some special occasions (birthdays, graduations, etc.) that should be marked with some sort of celebration which will involve inviting guests over and feeding them. One way to keep the costs down is to go the potluck route, but if you'd prefer not to hit everyone up for an edible entry fee, you can also opt to serve relatively inexpensive appetizers. What better place to buy them than everyone's go-to budget grocer, Aldi?

Aldi stores are the perfect one-stop shop for entertaining. They offer a wide range of chips and dips, heat-and-eat frozen apps, and charcuterie-ready cheeses and meats. There are also a few easy-to-prepare ingredients like smoked salmon and cocktail sausages which allow you to craft a variety of your own creations. The following are a few of our favorites — fill your cart with these, then swing through the beverage aisle to grab a few six-packs of soda or seltzer and maybe some Winking Owl wine. (Wine plus fizz equals spritzers, which are not only one of the cheaper options for a boozy party beverage but are relatively low ABV so your guests won't get out of control.) In just one short shopping trip, you'll have everything you need to throw a not-so-pricey party.

Super saver bonus tip: Don't forget to check out the Aisle of Shame. It may be known for knockdown kitchen and home decor items, but it also features an ever-changing array of discounted gourmet goodies.