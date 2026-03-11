13 Chain Restaurants That Define Spring Break
What used to be a traditional six-day holiday for college students has now become something that many people look forward to. Spring break is here, and even though we might lose an hour for daylight saving, that doesn't mean there isn't enough time left in the day (and night) to have fun.
Appetites are definitely something to consider during this extended reprieve. Whether your destination is a cozy Airbnb somewhere exciting or a road trip back home, you're going to have to get your grub on at some point. The good news is that there are plenty of exciting places to eat across the U.S., including chain restaurants in popular spring break destinations, such as Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, and Long Beach, California. These spots not only help celebrate your break from the books but also fill your belly at the same time. Furthermore, if you're on a budget and this is going to be a family affair where your accommodations will be all too familiar, you can still have a good time at many restaurants in your own backyard.
Let's take a look at some of the chain restaurants that define spring break. While some are as festive as the holiday itself, others are a bit more laid-back but still feel like a solid spring staycation.
Margaritaville
As the song goes, if you're searchin' for your "lost shaker of salt," Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville is the place to find it. From California to Florida and a few places in between, the chain proclaims itself as a spring break hot spot.
Margaritaville sums up that vibe in a (coco)nut shell. It's the spirit of the season, a perfect amuse-bouche to summer. Speaking of food, Margaritaville offers up some good grub and signature cocktails. As its namesake implies, the mixed tequila drinks take center stage. Names for these alcoholic brain-freeze concoctions include Last Mango in Paris, Who's to Blame, and Seaside Hacienda. Got a craving for some seafood? Maybe a plate of fish and chips dipped in the chain's signature batter or salmon with Caribbean jerk seasoning will get your mind off those lingering midterm grades.
Resorts under the Margaritaville brand are also an option. Tom Faust, vice president of sales and marketing at the brand's lake resort in Lake Conroe, Texas, told Hello Woodlands, "We look forward to welcoming families and students from across Texas and the country to spend their Spring Break with us at Margaritaville Lake Resort. Whether you are looking to lounge by the pool, play golf, unwind at the spa, or explore Lake Conroe, we are the ultimate Spring Break destination."
Joe's Crab Shack
Every year, millions of college students descend upon Florida to enjoy its temperate weather, vibrant nightlife, and choice cocktails. Joe's Crab Shack has three locations left in the Sunshine State, all of them hot spring break destinations: Daytona Beach, Destin, and Orlando. Sadly, in recent years, the chain has experienced a decline in sales, and some Joe's Crab Shack locations have even shuttered for good.
For the beach-loving spring breaker, though, the ones in operation still offer seafood boils, drink specials, and an ambience that screams Instagram-ready. Joe's Crab Shack is a place where spring breakers can trade deadlines for dopamine while partying with good friends and family.
The menu items are about as fun as the atmosphere, with dishes like Voodoo Chicken Fingers, stuffed flounder, and Great Balls of Fire, which are crab, cream cheese, and jalapeño bites. Pair that with the chain's signature Shark Bite cocktail — which literally bleeds grenadine from a plastic shark into the glass — and your spring has officially been sprung.
Hard Rock Cafe
Hard Rock Cafe's charm is in the name. Although not solely dedicated to hard rock, it does celebrate music in a fun, nostalgic way. Filled with rock memorabilia, Hard Rock Cafe is almost like an unassigned history lesson without the pressure. With locations around the liveliest hot spots in the U.S., it's got a reputation as both a spring break restaurant and holiday destination, particularly its casino and resort properties. If you're privileged enough to make it a destination party, the chain even has a resort in the Canary Islands.
Staying stateside also has its perks. Hard Rock has restaurants in many spring break destinations, like Las Vegas and across Florida and California. The restaurant offers great food and drinks for the casual diner. The atmosphere is the perfect place to pregame if the night is still young and you need something substantial in your stomach before the real party begins.
Denny's
Although you might not think of Denny's as a spring break hot spot, it does serve its inter-semester purposes. There are locations across the country, making it convenient for young drivers going solo or carpooling home for the break. To that end, Denny's is a quiet, inexpensive option for get-togethers when family updates are done over dinner.
For the partying crowd, the restaurant is a recovery bay. Denny's menu items range from midnight nosh for sobering up to balanced breakfasts for killing hangovers, making this all-night diner a trusted American mainstay. Denny's has even stirred up some excitement over its Spring Break Pass. This spring break promotion includes a crossbody bag with a QR code for a free breakfast every day of the holiday. Beginning March 2, 2026, through April 14, and only while supplies last, pass holders can receive one Everyday Slam breakfast meal a day. The pass was so popular that it sold out quickly, leaving many customers complaining because they couldn't get one. So while Denny's isn't exactly the party epicenter, the chain does seem to get into the spring break spirit.
Taco Bell
Taco Bell is a prime pit stop during road trips, and believe it or not, it's a great place for young vacationers taking a break from lectures and homework to get some leisure carbs. Although not a traditional hangout for party people, there is a Taco Bell Cantina location in Fort Lauderdale that serves more than just tacos and beef burritos: It also concocts hard cocktails made from its most famous soft drinks, like Baja Blast. The Cantina brand is Taco Bell's attempt at leveling up its typical fast food dining experience with a swanky dining room, a special menu, and an overall luxe vibe.
For college kids on a budget, Taco Bell and its Cantina brand are easy on the wallet. Depending on where you're located, you can currently get a hard shell taco or a cheesy rice and bean burrito for around $2. And the drive-thru is a convenient way to stock up for a beach picnic or grab a snack in transit to your next spot. Furthermore, long after spring break is over, Taco Bell will be there during finals, too.
Hamburger Mary's
Spring break isn't supposed to be a drag, but don't tell Hamburger Mary's that: it's all part of the chain's schtick. Not in the emotional sense, but in the entertainment one. Whether you're a part of the LGBTQ+ community or just want an entertaining floor show, Hamburger Mary's gives its customers a unique experience while they eat and drink some great food.
With locations in LA, Las Vegas, and Jacksonville, Florida, Mary's has become a niche institution. Spring breakers, drag brunch, and comedy shows seem like a perfect pairing. Bottomless cocktails are a plus. The Instagram-ready decor is also a great backdrop for posting about all the offbeat stuff you did on vacation.
There is one warning if it's your first time at Mary's. The closer you are to the stage, the more likely you are to get picked on by a crowd-working comedy queen. And if you're celebrating something, you better not have stage fright. It's all in good fun, and another bit of advice? Bring plenty of paper bills with you; tips are a part of a drag queen's living.
Dunkin'
For hungover spring breakers who are looking to replace some electrolytes after a night out on the town, Dunkin' is a lifeline. The franchise isn't a spring break destination per se — you're not going to find specialty cocktails or pub food — but it is a beacon of comfort for those who want to start their vacation days off with a little caffeinated boost, a sweet treat, or a breakfast sandwich.
And just in time for the season, Dunkin' is introducing a new banana drink menu, including beverages such as the Banana Daydream Refresher and the Bananarama Matcha. Or, the Monkey Business Cloud Latte is perfectly named for spring breakers up to no good. The coffee chain is also featuring some zero-sugar energy drinks with tropical flavors like mango, tangerine, and peach. Dunkin' is a great place to enjoy these drinks and have a nice coffee chat with the new friends you met the night before.
Dave & Buster's
Indoor entertainment in a casual dining restaurant is what Dave & Buster's is all about. Although it once may have been more family-oriented, Dave & Buster's is now targeting Gen Z and millennials. This means spring breakers wanting to take a day off from the heat and relax inside an air-conditioned arcade have found their nirvana. Since the holiday is all about having fun, Dave & Buster's provides that in spades.
The food might not be what you came for, but it's a nice perk. The arcade games, however, are the real draw. Getting together with friends for some competitive game play in a cool room is just the kind of fun one might need on an extended break. In 2025, the chain even created a whole spring break-themed event, including exclusive arcade games, limited-time menu items, and a promotion called the "Eat & Play Combo." This was a $19.99 special that included an entree, a $10 game card, and unlimited gameplay during a specific time frame. With Dave & Buster's locations spanning the country, including Nevada, Hawaii, and Florida, there's always somewhere to get together for a bit of friendly competition.
Dick's Last Resort
Perhaps it's not an elevated spring break destination, but Dick's Last Resort is a truly unique one. Ask any person where they go on spring break in Florida, and they might direct you to Dick's Last Resort, an unconventional and provocative restaurant where you're not the main character.
Great customer service is non-existent at Dick's, and your self-esteem might take a hit, but that's all part of the fun. This place is one of many chains famous for being mean to customers on purpose. Servers take sarcasm to master-class levels, and people pay to experience it. Along with the saucy staff, Dick also offers up a variety of nibbles and sips, including Southern-style dishes and seafood.
For those going west for spring break to visit the fickle lady luck, there is a Dick's inside the Excalibur Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. "Eat, Drink, Laugh!" is the chain's motto, which includes its signature cast of ribbing servers. But don't worry: If you're there for some seafood and not the roast, you can ask the staff at the entrance to act "normal." They don't make any promises, though.
Hooters
If you're wondering if Hooters is as delicious as it is demeaning, the chain has come a long way since it first opened in 1983. It even seems to have matured a bit, especially in its style of server uniforms. Hooters has recently ditched the revealing tanks and familiar orange short shorts for a slightly more modest style.
But that doesn't seem to thwart young college spring breakers who still want a titillating dining experience. In fact, Hooters knows that these kids are on holiday and features spring specials. In 2026, for example, the chain is offering a buffalo shrimp deal, drink discounts, snow crab legs, and funnel fries.
Unfortunately, the famous Hooters in Las Vegas shuttered its doors in 2025, but all is not lost for those in need of its world-famous wings. Spring breakers can head to any one of the chain's many locations across the U.S. to get their cheeky fix. Designed with a sports bar aesthetic, famished fans can take in the risqué atmosphere and watch their favorite baseball team at the same time.
Señor Frog's
Want to spend your spring break dining with an anthropomorphic amphibian? The famous Mexican restaurant Señor Frog's can accommodate you — it's the mascot. The eatery loves spring breakers, even going so far as to create an ultimate spring break guide on its website, full of tips for enjoying the holiday. This high-energy eatery has been around since 1969.
If you're old enough, you might want to try one of its famous Yard drinks, which are 16-inch flutes filled with your favorite beverage. However, the vacationing college student is probably more into the endless music by the resident DJ or getting on the dance floor for some fun. Let's not forget the food. Señor Frog's has an extensive menu of South-of-the-Border and Tex-Mex cuisine.
It's not always frenetic at Señor Frog's, so if you're the more mild-mannered type of student, the restaurant takes it easy during the day. This is when it's more of a relaxed family restaurant, perfect for anyone who wants to sober up with some corn ribs and an iced tea. Penny-pinching college students might also like the Frog's Pass — a fixed-price meal ticket that costs $24.99 and includes an appetizer, entree, and beverage.
In-N-Out Burger
With the beaches located in and around Los Angeles and Orange County, Southern California is a spring break hot spot. Beautiful beaches aren't the only pastime; there is also Disneyland and California Adventure. Amid all the amusement parks, satisfying intertidal zones, and palm trees lies In-N-Out Burger, another California institution. It's a world-famous fast-food chain designed to resemble a '50s-style diner.
Perhaps college students who have never seen the ocean come to California on spring break, and it's only a matter of time before they see the large red and yellow sign with the crooked arrow pointing toward the drive-thru. In-N-Out is also considered a less expensive fast food joint to get a great burger combo meal and has been known to keep its prices lower than those of other chains, making it perfect for students traveling on a budget.
Although it can't be proven, In-N-Out is kind of a rite of passage for people visiting California for the first time. And if you're a first-timer, say you want something "animal style." You'll be speaking like a true native, making your fellow out-of-state friends think you're a secret menu pro.
Waffle House
Waffle House isn't an official destination for spring break, but the 24-7 service is bound to be perk for all-nighters who need a little food in their bellies. Nightlife can eat up the hours, and after the club closes, stomachs can get rumbly.
Waffle House bridges the gap between the 2 a.m. last call alarm and the crowing rooster with delicious Southern cuisine that sticks to your bones so well it might sober up your light buzz. And let's not forget what it could do for the munchies.
The chain has become a pop culture phenomenon, generating memes and videos that make it seem like audience participation is required, not to mention the wild things that have happened at Waffle House. Spring breakers could almost skip the club one night and get country-fried steak wasted instead.