13 Chain Restaurants That Define Spring Break

What used to be a traditional six-day holiday for college students has now become something that many people look forward to. Spring break is here, and even though we might lose an hour for daylight saving, that doesn't mean there isn't enough time left in the day (and night) to have fun.

Appetites are definitely something to consider during this extended reprieve. Whether your destination is a cozy Airbnb somewhere exciting or a road trip back home, you're going to have to get your grub on at some point. The good news is that there are plenty of exciting places to eat across the U.S., including chain restaurants in popular spring break destinations, such as Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, and Long Beach, California. These spots not only help celebrate your break from the books but also fill your belly at the same time. Furthermore, if you're on a budget and this is going to be a family affair where your accommodations will be all too familiar, you can still have a good time at many restaurants in your own backyard.

Let's take a look at some of the chain restaurants that define spring break. While some are as festive as the holiday itself, others are a bit more laid-back but still feel like a solid spring staycation.