The Rarest Variety Of Apple Can Only Be Grown In One Location

From super sweet Fujis to tart Granny Smiths, apples are one of the most widely consumed fruits in the world. While the popular pome fruits are generally seen more as a hardy staple food than an exclusive luxury item, a clear exception is one of the rarest apple varieties in the world: the Black Diamond. True to its name, this eye-catching fruit is instantly recognizable for its uniquely dark skin, which contrasts elegantly with its bright white flesh.

The inky apples, which look like something straight out of a fairytale, can only be grown in the region of Nyingchi in Tibet. Sometimes called "the Switzerland of Tibet," this mountainous region has a singular climate characterized by heavy rainfall and temperatures that can shift dramatically between sunny days and chilly nights. Black Diamond apples' distinctive coloring helps them survive in these particular conditions, but it also means the fruits only thrive in certain high-altitude zones of the Nyingchi region. What's more, Black Diamond apple trees take at least seven to eight years to bear fruit, and even then, they only produce apples during a short two-month season in late autumn. All of this makes it clear why Black Diamond apples are widely considered the world's rarest and most sought-after apple variety.