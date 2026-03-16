The Rarest Variety Of Apple Can Only Be Grown In One Location
From super sweet Fujis to tart Granny Smiths, apples are one of the most widely consumed fruits in the world. While the popular pome fruits are generally seen more as a hardy staple food than an exclusive luxury item, a clear exception is one of the rarest apple varieties in the world: the Black Diamond. True to its name, this eye-catching fruit is instantly recognizable for its uniquely dark skin, which contrasts elegantly with its bright white flesh.
The inky apples, which look like something straight out of a fairytale, can only be grown in the region of Nyingchi in Tibet. Sometimes called "the Switzerland of Tibet," this mountainous region has a singular climate characterized by heavy rainfall and temperatures that can shift dramatically between sunny days and chilly nights. Black Diamond apples' distinctive coloring helps them survive in these particular conditions, but it also means the fruits only thrive in certain high-altitude zones of the Nyingchi region. What's more, Black Diamond apple trees take at least seven to eight years to bear fruit, and even then, they only produce apples during a short two-month season in late autumn. All of this makes it clear why Black Diamond apples are widely considered the world's rarest and most sought-after apple variety.
Where can you try Black Diamond apples?
If you have your heart set on biting into a Black Diamond apple for yourself, get ready to pack your bags, because the rare and beautiful fruits are virtually impossible to find in the United States (and unlike Blue Java bananas, you can't order them online for an exorbitant price). You're most likely to find Black Diamond apples at specialty stores in Asia, where they'll typically set you back well over $7 per fruit, firmly establishing them as one of the world's most expensive apple varieties. It might seem crazy to go to such trouble and cost for an apple, but as proven by the world's most expensive chicken, unexpectedly black foods can command a shockingly high price tag.
If you do manage to get your hands on a Black Diamond apple, you'll be glad to know that you're not just paying for looks. The fruits have been praised for their complexly sweet taste and extra-crunchy texture. Still, it's safe to say Black Diamond apples are more famous for form than flavor. No matter how you slice it, these eye-catching apples certainly deserve a prime spot in any fruit bowl (which is actually ruining your produce). If you're not ready to board a flight but still want to enjoy aesthetically pleasing fruit, here's how to keep apples from browning with an everyday ingredient.