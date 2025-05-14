Why The Most Expensive Chicken In The World Is Harder To Find Than Wagyu

Americans are frustrated by egg prices (and that there are still so few eggs on grocery store shelves), but, if you thought eggs are currently overpriced, you might flip out when you learn about ayam cemani chickens which are the most expensive chickens in the world. Just six ayam cemani eggs can cost almost $100 dollars and an entire chicken could set you back $300. Even more shockingly, live adult ayam cemani can command up to $3,000 (since they're meant for breeding).

What exactly makes ayam cemani chickens so special? Individuals of this breed, which are native to the island of Java in Indonesia, are completely black inside and out. Their plumage, feet, head, tongue, and nails are deeply black. The impressive part is that so are their internal organs and even their meat. This chicken species commands such high prices because it is extremely rare. The particular color came about because of a genetic mutation and centuries of careful cross-breeding that the Javanese carried out. Some estimate that the entire ayam cemani population is as small as 3,500.

With such a small population size, ayam cemani are much rarer than Japanese Wagyu beef (which is the name given to meat taken from four breeds of Japanese cattle). According to Statista, in Japan during 2019 alone, 457,000 slaughtered cows were classified as Wagyu. Although this beef remains special and expensive, it's not uncommon to find it on the menu of fine dining restaurants and in some grocery stores in the United States. Ayam cemani chickens, however, are not available in any major grocery store in the U.S. We also couldn't find a single restaurant that regularly offers the meat on its menu.