Nowadays, many tips and hacks can be used to cut corners while cooking or baking. While some people decide to follow what they've been taught or go by the book, some of us enjoy taking shortcuts to get to the result faster; either way, the result will (usually) taste the same. While some hacks make sense, like using a wine bottle in place of a rolling pin, others are not so common, such as using a can of soda to prevent apples from browning.

It's the worst when cut apples turn brown so quickly, but sometimes, cooking prep needs to happen hours or days ahead of time when you're strapped for time. When a recipe calls for apples, a hack like this might just be what you need to ensure your ripe apples stay fresh, colorful, and appealing. So, when you're in this situation, reach for a bottle or can of lemon-lime soda, like Sprite or 7UP.