The Soda That Can Stop Cut Apples From Browning
Nowadays, many tips and hacks can be used to cut corners while cooking or baking. While some people decide to follow what they've been taught or go by the book, some of us enjoy taking shortcuts to get to the result faster; either way, the result will (usually) taste the same. While some hacks make sense, like using a wine bottle in place of a rolling pin, others are not so common, such as using a can of soda to prevent apples from browning.
It's the worst when cut apples turn brown so quickly, but sometimes, cooking prep needs to happen hours or days ahead of time when you're strapped for time. When a recipe calls for apples, a hack like this might just be what you need to ensure your ripe apples stay fresh, colorful, and appealing. So, when you're in this situation, reach for a bottle or can of lemon-lime soda, like Sprite or 7UP.
How to use soda to prevent apple browning
Using apples in a dish brings vibrancy, sweetness, and tartness, depending on which type of apple you use. While they're each a bit different from one another, they all have a knack for browning at the most inconvenient of times. Why does this happen? Well, it has to do with a chemical in the apples. When apples are cut open, the chemical reacts to the air, which leads to an icky browning effect. On the other hand, one of the ingredients in lemon-lime sodas is citric acid. The acid can subside the browning effect when the soda is combined with the apples. Yay!
To begin the process, place the cut apples in a bowl. Then, pour the soda in just enough to cover them. Keep the apples submerged for at least five minutes to ensure they soak up the soda. You can then use them as-is or rinse them off; either way, there will be no leftover soda flavor. The cut apples will have a longer shelf-life of up to two to three days.