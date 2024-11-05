The Telltale Sign That Your Apples Are Ripe And Ready To Eat
What could be worse than trying to satisfy a craving for a juicy crisp apple only to bite into one that's either no longer ripe or not quite there yet? Next time a delicious apple is what you crave, take a look for the telltale signs that it's ready to eat.
Inspect your apple's firmness when you pick it up. As apples ripen, they become softer and eventually form soft brown spots. Too firm, and the apple isn't ripe enough. A ready-to-eat apple should be hard, but not rock-hard. A perfectly firm apple will have that delicious crunch when you bite into it. As you eat an apple, it's important to note that ripe apples will provide a sweeter taste than the tart flavor that accompanies apples that aren't quite ready.
If you're grabbing an apple directly from the tree, taking a bite out of each fruit to test it may not be the best way to go. You may or may not already know that when picking apples, choose the redder variety, but here are a few more ways you can find yourself a ripe apple right off the branch. If the fruit on the tree has started to drop, there's a good chance it has ripe apples. When grabbing from the tree, grab toward the outside, as those apples ripen before the rest. A ready-to-eat apple should also be easier to pick than one that isn't quite harvest-ready. Once you've got your fruit from the tree, then you can go ahead and taste test.
How long will an apple stay ripe?
The timeframe in which apples are ripe varies depending on several factors including what type of apple it is, when it was picked, and whether it's whole, sliced, washed, or unwashed. You can prolong the life of your apple by leaving it whole, as a cut apple exposes it to oxygen and can increase the rate of deterioration through oxidation.
Refrain from washing your apples until you're ready to eat them and try storing them in cooler temperatures. Keeping your apples in the refrigerator rather than on the counter or in a cupboard will extend the life of the fruit as the cold helps maintain freshness.
Keep in mind that your apple storage methods will impact the length of its freshness. An apple on the counter will last up to seven days, while an apple in the pantry will last up to three weeks. Keeping an apple in the fridge will keep it fresh for four to six weeks. There are even fruit containers made especially for extending the freshness of your apples available. If you cut an apple only to have some leftover, place the rest in a bowl of saltwater using ½ teaspoon of kosher salt for every 1 cup of room temperature water and soak for five minutes to prevent browning. Go with what you've learned from this apple guide you didn't know you needed, and have confidence in satisfying your next sweet, crispy, craving.