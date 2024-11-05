The Telltale Sign That Your Apples Are Ripe And Ready To Eat

What could be worse than trying to satisfy a craving for a juicy crisp apple only to bite into one that's either no longer ripe or not quite there yet? Next time a delicious apple is what you crave, take a look for the telltale signs that it's ready to eat.

Inspect your apple's firmness when you pick it up. As apples ripen, they become softer and eventually form soft brown spots. Too firm, and the apple isn't ripe enough. A ready-to-eat apple should be hard, but not rock-hard. A perfectly firm apple will have that delicious crunch when you bite into it. As you eat an apple, it's important to note that ripe apples will provide a sweeter taste than the tart flavor that accompanies apples that aren't quite ready.

If you're grabbing an apple directly from the tree, taking a bite out of each fruit to test it may not be the best way to go. You may or may not already know that when picking apples, choose the redder variety, but here are a few more ways you can find yourself a ripe apple right off the branch. If the fruit on the tree has started to drop, there's a good chance it has ripe apples. When grabbing from the tree, grab toward the outside, as those apples ripen before the rest. A ready-to-eat apple should also be easier to pick than one that isn't quite harvest-ready. Once you've got your fruit from the tree, then you can go ahead and taste test.