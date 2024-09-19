When Pickling Apples, Choose A Redder Variety

Many of us have overestimated our ability to finish that two-pound bag of apples by the end of the week. Instead of letting them spoil, or (as good as they are) baking in another pie, consider pickling them. This simple 20 minute process might even inspire you to pickle other fruits too — but let's start with the delightful red apples.

Rich in antioxidants and fiber, red apples are particularly high in polyphenols thanks to their deep skin color. When pickling, the skin of apples is where the majority of the health benefits come from, so when you add your slices to the brine, be sure to keep the skin on to reap the full range of benefits from this delicious treat.

Expand your palate and try to cycle through your redder apples, ranging from the Red Delicious to the classic Fuji. Pickling apples not only offers an alternative to the classic way of eating an apple by itself or with a side of peanut butter, but brings a unique twist to a timeless snack.