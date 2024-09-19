When Pickling Apples, Choose A Redder Variety
Many of us have overestimated our ability to finish that two-pound bag of apples by the end of the week. Instead of letting them spoil, or (as good as they are) baking in another pie, consider pickling them. This simple 20 minute process might even inspire you to pickle other fruits too — but let's start with the delightful red apples.
Rich in antioxidants and fiber, red apples are particularly high in polyphenols thanks to their deep skin color. When pickling, the skin of apples is where the majority of the health benefits come from, so when you add your slices to the brine, be sure to keep the skin on to reap the full range of benefits from this delicious treat.
Expand your palate and try to cycle through your redder apples, ranging from the Red Delicious to the classic Fuji. Pickling apples not only offers an alternative to the classic way of eating an apple by itself or with a side of peanut butter, but brings a unique twist to a timeless snack.
How to make and use pickled apples
Pickling apples is a fun recipe to pull together; to begin, create a brine with vinegar, salt, spices, and optionally, anise pods. Simmer this mixture for about 10 minutes, then pour it over sliced and cored apples in a glass container. Seal the container and refrigerate for 24 hours to let the flavors meld. Note that pickling is different from fermentation, resulting in the prep and rumination process taking less time.
You can pair pickled apples with almost anything. If you prefer a savory dish, use apple cider vinegar rather than wine as your brine base, that way your apples have a more savory flavor. This pairs well with pork chops, chicken, or salad. For a sweeter touch, choose redder apples like Cosmic or Fuji and add a dash of maple syrup to your white wine or champagne vinegar brine base. Sweeter pickled apples are a delicious addition to pancakes, a yogurt bowl, or as even an ice cream topper.
Over time the color of the apples will fade and can become mushy. To prevent this, stick with a firmer, crisper variety. Next time you've picked too many apples or taken one too many runs to the grocery store for fruit, consider this pickling method for a flavorful twist on your apple routine. While some pickled fruits and veggies last about a week in the fridge, you should be able to get about two out of your pickled apples before they get too soft or mealy, as the pleasant fibrousness gives way to the acid.