Fruit Bowls Look Nice But They're Actually Ruining Your Produce

Fruit bowls have always been an aesthetically pleasing countertop display and a nudge toward healthier snacking. Alternatively, the fruit bowls filled with plastic or glass fruit have been the butt of jokes for years. However, it turns out that those fake fruit displays also avoid a major food storage mistake. Not all fruit bonds well in a bowl, and not all fruit thrives outside of the fridge.

Thinking you can keep apples on the counter when you're out of room in the fridge is a mistake many people make when buying produce at the grocery store. Fruits like apples, cherries, figs, and soft berries should be stored in the refrigerator, but not all fruit needs to be refrigerated. In fact, many fruit do best at room temperature. This includes bananas, kiwis, melons, mangoes, apricots, and peaches. When you place these fruits out on your counter, you extend the window of time you have to eat them.

However, just because a fruit doesn't need to be refrigerated doesn't mean it should be put in the fruit bowl with all the other produce. Your fruit contains a hormone called ethylene, which helps the fruit ripen. But not all plants use it in the same way.