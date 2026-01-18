This Is The Sweetest Apple Variety You Can Buy Right Now
From bright green, extra tart Granny Smiths to Honeycrisp, which has fallen from grace for some shoppers, a wonderful array of apple varieties is available to the everyday consumer. Whether you like your apples super sour, extra crunchy, or ultra juicy, there's an apple cultivar for every palate. Unsurprisingly, one of the most universally appreciated apple qualities is sweetness, which naturally begs the question: which apple variety offers the sweetest flavor?
The sweetness level of apples can be determined using the Brix scale, an objective scientific measure based on the percentage of sugar content in the fruit. There are over 7,500 apple cultivars to be found across the globe, but only a few dozen of them can be regularly purchased in your favorite American grocery stores. Of these, one of the sweetest apples you can buy right now is the Fuji. While exact levels vary depending on ripeness, growing conditions, and other factors, Fuji apples typically have an extremely high sugar content of around 15 to 18 Brix (for context, most apples fall between 12 and 14 Brix).
Super sweet apple varieties are evolving
Since originating in Japan in the 1930s, Fuji apples have been gaining fans across the globe for nearly a century. The Fuji apple's widespread popularity is thanks in no small part to its super sweet flavor and crisp yet juicy texture, balanced with just a touch of acidity. However, although Fujis are firmly established as the sweetest widely available apple cultivar, they're not the only ultra-sugary apple you may find in the produce aisle.
The apple market is ever-changing, and new and improved varieties are constantly being produced (for example, the highly hyped Cosmic Crisp). One of these hip new apple cultivars, the Kiku, rivals the classic Fuji when it comes to sweetness. Kiku apples were developed from a mutation on a Fuji apple tree, and have only been available on the international market for a few decades. The cultivar boasts an exceptionally sweet flavor due to its low acidity content and sky-high sugar levels that can easily top 16 or 17 Brix. It can still be a bit hard to find Kiku apples in the United States since few orchards grow them, but if you can get your hands on this surprisingly dessert-like fruit, it's well worth a try. No matter how you slice it, upgrade your apple game with our guide to apples and the best things to cook with them.