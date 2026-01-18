This Is The Sweetest Apple Variety You Can Buy Right Now

Since originating in Japan in the 1930s, Fuji apples have been gaining fans across the globe for nearly a century. The Fuji apple's widespread popularity is thanks in no small part to its super sweet flavor and crisp yet juicy texture, balanced with just a touch of acidity. However, although Fujis are firmly established as the sweetest widely available apple cultivar, they're not the only ultra-sugary apple you may find in the produce aisle.

The apple market is ever-changing, and new and improved varieties are constantly being produced (for example, the highly hyped Cosmic Crisp). One of these hip new apple cultivars, the Kiku, rivals the classic Fuji when it comes to sweetness. Kiku apples were developed from a mutation on a Fuji apple tree, and have only been available on the international market for a few decades. The cultivar boasts an exceptionally sweet flavor due to its low acidity content and sky-high sugar levels that can easily top 16 or 17 Brix. It can still be a bit hard to find Kiku apples in the United States since few orchards grow them, but if you can get your hands on this surprisingly dessert-like fruit, it's well worth a try. No matter how you slice it, upgrade your apple game with our guide to apples and the best things to cook with them.