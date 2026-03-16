The NYC Restaurants JFK Jr. And Carolyn Bessette Loved

With the release of Ryan Murphy's latest docudrama, "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette," there's been a surge of interest and nostalgia surrounding the world inhabited by the glamorous couple. That world was 1990s New York City, and the pair were practically royalty during that bygone era of the Big Apple. The paparazzi followed them everywhere, the tabloids recorded their every move, and eyes turned to them the moment they stepped out of their downtown loft at 20 North Moore Street.

Where were they going when they stepped out? Often to their favorite restaurants. The renewed focus on their short, glittering, and ultimately tragic lives led newfound obsessives on a mission to find their preferred NYC haunts — a number of which are still in operation today. This has led to many a TikTok and Instagram pilgrimages to these very places.

Here's a comprehensive journey of our own. From Tribeca and Noho to the Upper East Side and East Harlem, we follow in the footsteps of John-John and Ms. Bessette as they dine on Indian, Italian, Japanese, and fusion cuisine before fusion was a thing. Here are ten New York City restaurants the star-crossed lovers loved.