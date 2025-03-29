10 Signs You're In An Good Indian Restaurant, According To Experts
What makes an Indian restaurant great versus one that is just meh? It's not only about the quality of the butter chicken served or the popularity of the Bollywood music played on repeat. A truly authentic Indian restaurant experience should hit all the senses. From the smell that greets you when you walk in to the sights around you and the taste of the multi-dimensional menu, every aspect tells a story. But, can you spot the real deal?
To make things easier, we asked two experts who know their way around an Indian kitchen — both traditional and modern ones. Chef Thomas George, Executive Chef at Bombay Brasserie at Taj Campton Place, San Francisco, brings his expertise and knowledge of the region's culinary traditions. Joining him is Smitha Menon, a food and travel journalist, podcast host of "Big Food Energy," and India's only 50 Best Taste Hunter. Together they tell us what makes an Indian restaurant worth your time and money — and what should send you running in the opposite direction.
1. Indian cuisine: Diversity vs. regional specificity
There are two clear camps when the issue of diversity arises. There's one group of customers (and chefs) who feel that a good Indian restaurant should showcase the country's incredible culinary range. If a restaurant only serves one type of regional food, then the chances are these may be Westernized versions of familiar Indian dishes. On the flip side, another group is valiantly advocating for the recognition the diverse cuisine of India deserves. Smitha Menon explains, "I do think the more specific a restaurant is, this holds [for] Indian or any cuisine,the more specific the chances are that there would be deeper thought that goes into the context." Chef George treads the middle line and believes that "whether a restaurant focuses on a specific region or offers a broader range, what matters most is staying authentic to the flavors, spices, and techniques behind each dish. A diluted version of either approach doesn't do justice to the cuisine."
It's not uncommon of course fore Indian restaurants to be more targeted toward local tastes and flavor palates. Because of this, menus tend to include only well-known dishes such as butter chicken, biryani, or curries. Some establishments may use one "master" gravy and mix and match proteins and vegetables according to the order. The very thought of this is shocking to any real Indian cook who painstakingly layers each spice and ingredient to create a unique dish. As one fan of Indian food proclaimed, "It's high time they start promoting the actual Indian food. Indian food is not just curries and naan "bread."
2. What to look for on the ideal Indian menu
If we've established that Indian cuisine is diverse and varied and that an umbrella of basic "Indian" dishes hardly does it justice, what then makes for an ideal menu? Are there standout dishes that act as neon signs, guiding you to a great Indian meal? Do you see foreign vegetables on the menu that you can't easily identify? Is there a thoughtful balance of appetizers, mains, and desserts? Chef George elaborates, "An ideal menu should offer contrast: creamy and crisp, bold and subtle, smoky and tangy. You want dishes that range from rich curries to refreshing chutneys. Texture matters deeply. Crispy papadums, soft naan, fluffy rice, tender meats, and vibrant pickles all have a place at the table."
In a detailed Reddit response on what constitutes a complete Indian meal, balance emerged as the key. You might begin with a vegetarian appetizer or a mini meat grill, and there should always be rice or some form of bread to mop up the curries. Vegetarian sides are common but not necessarily complicated — think easy stir fries and fresh ingredients, while accompaniments like yogurt-based raitas, pickles, and papads are always welcome additions. And don't forget to end your meal with a sweet treat. So, do your research, plan your ordering, and prepare to discover a wealth of delicious food.
3. How to spot a low-bar Indian restaurant
The struggle to find a good Indian restaurant often stems from menus designed to cater to particular local tastes and expectations. Many customers don't know enough about the true nature of Indian cuisine and end up accepting a watered-down version instead. Chef George scoffs at "menus that feel like a greatest-hits compilation with no depth behind them. Like when you see butter chicken, tikka masala, and vindaloo all tossed together with no real story or balance."
This is where common sense comes in. Even if you are not conversant with the various regional specialties, some things should become evident as soon as you're seated. For instance, if the menu focuses on North Indian yet offers several seafood items, this should raise a red flag. After all, the northern regions of India are largely landlocked, and seafood is not a staple there.
Similarly, restaurants specializing in South Indian fare should have a predominantly vegetarian menu. Smitha Menon boils it down to a gut feeling, explaining that "Indian cuisine is about fresh produce and ingredients and working with the best of an ingredient to bring out its taste, and that's a highlight of what Indian cuisine does to ingredients. And many people feel that Indian food is covered in masala and spice, and that's a fake representation. So, if a restaurant you are going to has overly spiced dishes or a version of the cuisine, I would say that is probably fake."
4. The signs are in front of you
The number one sign of a good Indian restaurant is the aroma that greets you. Can you smell the freshly ground spices? Is the air redolent with the typical smoky flavor of freshly baked bread made in-house in a tandoor oven? Do all the gravies look (and taste) the same or can you spot the careful preparation? Authenticity lies in these small but telling details. As Chef George explains, "The quality of spices, freshness of ingredients, and respect for technique are at the heart of it. A great Indian restaurant thoughtfully layers flavor, so you taste warmth, heat, sweetness, and acidity harmoniously. And there should be a sense of storytelling, whether through the menu, plating, or ambiance."
These are all vital signs of authenticity that promise an ideal Indian dining experience. Attention should also be paid to the setting. Is the music traditional, adding to the overall experience? Are the other customers Indian? Even the service can reveal if the staff is knowledgeable and has been well-trained to educate diners about what to expect. Menon elaborates that "Apart from the food and drink being rooted and tying into the larger context" the service angle is also important. "Indian hospitality is quite unmatched ... so just having that play out in an Indian restaurant is paramount." Chef George seconds this point and reiterates, "The service should reflect the hospitality we're known for in India: warm, generous, attentive."
5. Red flags of inauthentic Indian food
The biggest red flag to look out for would be when the menu includes items that aren't part of the culinary lexicon of the country. For example, you would be hard-pressed to find steak in any traditional Indian restaurant. Sure, there are a few states where beef is sold and eaten (Goa and the North East to name a few) but for the most part, the predominantly Hindu country does not consume beef. So, if you see a steak tikka masala or a beef curry, proceed with caution. We don't mean the dish can't be good, but it'll certainly be Americanized.
Another clear sign that something is off is when a Indian fine-dining restaurant uses expensive ingredients that have no historical ties to its national cuisine. For example, foie gras or extravagantly priced truffles. This is not to say that Indian cuisine does not use indulgent ingredients. This, after all, is the land of gold leaf aplenty. It's just that some ingredients do not have a history so it pays to be cautious and not get hoodwinked into paying more than you should.
Chef George sums it up, "A red flag is an inconsistency in taste, texture, or temperature. Indian food should feel fresh and vibrant, not heavy or reheated. And if everything tastes the same despite looking different, that's a missed opportunity. Good Indian cooking is about balance — every dish should have its own personality."
6. How spicy should Indian food be?
While market demands may call for adjustments of flavor, a great Indian restaurant will also try and stay true to its roots, understanding that some Indian dishes may completely lose their magic if spice levels are reduced. If need be, the spice can be tweaked to local tastes without losing the essence of the dish. (Grabbing the right drink to tame the spice is key too). As Chef George describes, "spice isn't just about heat; it's about depth and complexity. A well-spiced dish should build flavor gradually and leave a lasting impression, not just a burning sensation."
Conversely, there's the misconception that all Indian food is drowned in spices. If the only Indian food you have been eating has been unidentifiable red-colored mush, then we hate to be the bearers of bad news – but that's neither good food nor is it Indian. "In the spice level debate, we don't unnecessarily add heat to our dishes, we add spice," Smitha Menon explains. "In terms of spice level, we cook it for our palates, and [then] it's just the question of the Western world getting comfortable with spice ..."
Real Indian dishes can contain a medley of harmonious spices that work in unison to create a perfect blend of pleasure and a little sting. Other recipes are full of flavor but with only a spice or two being played off each other. Ultimately, it all comes down to the expertise and experience of the chef.
7. Indian restaurant staples you can expect
The amazing diversity of Indian cuisine cannot be ignored. Each region has specific cooking techniques and uniquely uses ingredients. From the oil used, the utensils employed, and the prep required, each dish is a multi-layered masterpiece that reflects its culinary heritage. Chef Thomas George elucidates, "Authenticity, flavor, and texture are key benchmarks. For northern Indian cuisine, well-prepared kebabs like the familiar chicken tikka or more intricate varieties, are a strong indicator of quality. A well-executed biryani is another hallmark; with so many regional variations across India, a thoughtfully crafted biryani can truly set a restaurant apart."
According to Smitha Menon, "There's no one monolithic Indian cuisine, so regional restaurants are the true mark of a good Indian restaurant ... but I don't think diners could look for specific dishes on a menu to figure out if a restaurant is authentic or not because Indian cuisine can't be defined by just a few dishes."
That said, there are several dishes with common ingredients and ways of cooking that you could easily identify. For example, most gravies are based on a combination of onion, tomato ginger, garlic, and chili. This "master" paste could then be lightened with yogurt or made richer with cream. There may be whole spices like cardamom and clove included or a blend of powdered spices. It would help to familiarize yourself with common items you might find in Indian restaurants to be more aware of what to expect and venture out of your comfort zone.
8. Ambiance matters: What the setting tells you
Imagine you're planning an Indian meal tonight but aren't quite sure which restaurant to choose. One option is a typical eatery with Indian music playing in the background, vibrant colors, and paintings or photographs reflecting Indian scenes. The other option is a more neutral setting with muted colors and upscale decor. Which one feels more "authentic" to you? Odds are it's the first choice, and you would be in the majority here because ambiance plays a huge part in the entire dining package.
Chef Thomas George reflects, "The atmosphere sets the tone. Indian dining is a sensory experience. It should feel immersive, warm, and celebratory. But service is equally important. In Indian culture, serving food is an act of care and respect. That hospitality should be reflected in how guests are welcomed, guided through the menu, and made to feel at home."
The idea is that a typical Indian restaurant should reflect the culture and heritage through its artwork and music. Local staff add to the ambiance, adding a sense of knowledge and expertise. Some modern Indian restaurants located outside the country take this a step further and recreate an authentic setting to immerse yourself in. For example, Dishoom, a chain of Indian restaurants in the U.K. models itself after the local Irani cafes in Mumbai. Or there's Besharam in San Francisco which specializes in regional Gujarati cuisine.
9. Key differences between good and great Indian restaurants
There's a lot to be said about the difference between average versus spectacular restaurants. First off, the idea of Indian food as a single, unidimensional cuisine doesn't even exist. If you were dining in India, you would have to be far more specific about which regional fare you were looking for. As one online forum user explained, the Indian food that is dished up in the United States is "far less spicy, and are rather inferior imo compared to authentic Indian."
Several factors explain this occurrence. Ingredients used are often completely different from those found on the sub-continent. This may be due to availability or the use of GMO seeds. Spices are often substituted causing variations in taste and flavor. Additionally, American-Indian restaurants may tone down spice levels to suit local palates, and fusion dishes combining the best of Eastern and Western favorites are not unusual either. Finally, the culinary techniques used by Indian chiefs, whether it's using an actual tandoor oven, roasting spices, slow cooking, or carefully layering flavors, all create the depth and expertise that separates an average Indian restaurant from a truly spectacular one. As Chef Thomas George concurs, "It's the details. The difference is in the way spices are combined and masalas are made, how sauces are layered, and how each dish is plated and explained. A spectacular Indian restaurant makes you feel something. It's not just about replicating tradition, but elevating it thoughtfully while honoring its roots."
10. Word of mouth can be a good indicator of quality
We turned to our favorite resource when making decisions that perplex us. The internet, of course. And here's what the people had to say. First-hand word-of-mouth from those who have actually visited a particular restaurant trumps most other forms of reviews. This is the best resource to find out about spice levels, what the restaurant excels in, and what you should avoid ordering. Take note of what is being said regarding the ambiance, the cleanliness, how the owners interact with customers, and whether the dishes truly feel authentic. If you visit the restaurant and consistently see other Indians, odds are you've found a gem.
That said, proceed with caution when it comes to Google reviews. There are plenty of fake reviews and rewards doing the rounds. One bit of advice from somebody on Reddit that we stand behind is, "If you are outside of India, then the majority of reviews by Indians would indicate that it is frequented by them and then you can look at the ratings. If the majority of reviews are from non-Indians, then the restaurant caters to that palate and may not be to your expectations."
And finally, while a higher price point doesn't automatically mean better food, very cheap rates might suggest that the restaurant is cutting costs on ingredients and might opt for pre-made items over in-house products, which we now know is a huge red flag when it comes to a great dining experience.