10 Signs You're In An Good Indian Restaurant, According To Experts

There are two clear camps when the issue of diversity arises. There's one group of customers (and chefs) who feel that a good Indian restaurant should showcase the country's incredible culinary range. If a restaurant only serves one type of regional food, then the chances are these may be Westernized versions of familiar Indian dishes. On the flip side, another group is valiantly advocating for the recognition the diverse cuisine of India deserves. Smitha Menon explains, "I do think the more specific a restaurant is, this holds [for] Indian or any cuisine,the more specific the chances are that there would be deeper thought that goes into the context." Chef George treads the middle line and believes that "whether a restaurant focuses on a specific region or offers a broader range, what matters most is staying authentic to the flavors, spices, and techniques behind each dish. A diluted version of either approach doesn't do justice to the cuisine."

It's not uncommon of course fore Indian restaurants to be more targeted toward local tastes and flavor palates. Because of this, menus tend to include only well-known dishes such as butter chicken, biryani, or curries. Some establishments may use one "master" gravy and mix and match proteins and vegetables according to the order. The very thought of this is shocking to any real Indian cook who painstakingly layers each spice and ingredient to create a unique dish. As one fan of Indian food proclaimed, "It's high time they start promoting the actual Indian food. Indian food is not just curries and naan "bread."