The Seafood Robert De Niro Always Orders At Nobu In NYC

Robert De Niro is most famous for his starring roles in iconic films such as "Taxi Driver," "Goodfellas," and "The Godfather." However, in addition to delivering one of the best fictional steaks of all time in "The Irishman," the New York-born actor also knows a thing or two about real-life restaurants. De Niro is a co-founder of the internationally renowned Japanese-Peruvian fusion chain Nobu, and when he visits the restaurant's NYC outpost, he always orders one specific seafood dish: Nobu's legendary black cod with miso (which you can make yourself with just five ingredients).

In an interview with The Sunday Times (via YouTube), chef Nobu Matsuhisa revealed that De Niro's love affair with the umami-rich seafood dish started in the 1980s, when the actor would regularly dine at the chef's first restaurant, Matsuhisa, in Los Angeles. The cod quickly became De Niro's favorite, and according to Matsuhisa, he would request it during every visit. Naturally, when the actor partnered with Matsuhisa to open a New York restaurant, the black cod with miso was a menu must-have.