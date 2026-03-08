11 Mistakes To Avoid Making When Dining At A Steakhouse

There's an unspoken lore that surrounds the steakhouse dining experience. It implies a hierarchy of orders where rare is considered the choice of more "serious" diners, medium-rare is just about acceptable, while anything beyond that, and you might as well wear a "novice" sticker. In reality, though, falling for this belief hurts no one else except you — the diner.

Andrew Hunter sees this play out in real time often enough. "The most common mistake is ordering a rare steak because you think it's how you should order. If you like your steak medium, then order it medium." He recalls a recent dinner with a friend who "ordered his filet burned." The server didn't laugh, but instead brought a beautifully cooked and juicy well-done steak with a hard sear.

As Ken Hoffman points out, the issue often begins with communication. "The most common mistake is not clearly communicating preferences. ... A truly exceptional steakhouse experience is collaborative." When customers expertly order their steak by stating exactly what they're looking for, chefs can "tailor every detail and deliver the experience exactly as intended." The key takeaway here is not that one type of steak or order is better than the other. What's more important is personal preference. Once you are clear about what you enjoy, your meal will almost always tick all the right boxes.