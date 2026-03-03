Proper Good's Pizza Soup Is An Improper Bowl Of Pizza

Proper Good's pizza soup is designed to be a convenient and microwaveable meal. You simply open the pouch and nuke it for 90 seconds and it's good to go. The pouch itself is unwieldy to eat out of, so I poured some into a ramekin for photography purposes (there's enough for a full bowl), and found that 90 seconds might have been a hair too short, as it ended up being closer to lukewarm than hot (my microwave's wattage is slightly on the low side, however).

My first spoonful revealed that this soup did not, in fact, taste like pizza. Instead, it tasted like a whole load of dried oregano, which was strong and bitter. The tomato portion was mostly sweet, with a muted cooked tomato flavor; there wasn't any true brightness to it, though there was some mild acidity. I couldn't detect any cheese, but I think there was enough dairy in the broth to temper the flavor of the tomato sauce. The pepperoni came in the form of small cubes. It had very little cured meat flavor; all it did was lend some processed stringiness to each mouthful of soup. I'm going to guess that the fat and salt actually leeched out of the meat during the cooking process, but unfortunately that meant the soup didn't really taste like pepperoni, either.

That's a lot of words to say that no, it didn't taste like pizza, and no, it wasn't great. Considering it costs $4.98 per pouch, I'm going to say it's a hard pass from me. Even if you catch it on markdown someday you may find it disappointing.